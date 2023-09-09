Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season features a 14-game slate on Sunday. In the finale, the Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in a battle between NFC East rivals. The Cowboys finished 13-6 last season, sweeping the Giants in the process, and reached the divisional round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants finished 10-8-1 last season, including the playoffs, and posted a 5-3-1 mark in home games at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine Consensus lists the Cowboys as 3.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45 in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds. Before locking in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has analyzed Cowboys vs. Giants from every angle and locked in its NFL picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Cowboys -3.5

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Cowboys -170, Giants +145

DAL: Cowboys were 11-8 against the spread, including playoffs, in 2022

NYG: Giants were 14-5 against the spread, including playoffs, in 2022

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have dominated the recent past against the Giants, winning 11 of the past 12 games overall and seven straight in primetime Week 1 matchups. Dallas is also 23-11 against the spread over the last two seasons, tying for the best mark in the NFL, and owns the superior offense in this battle. Dallas finished No. 4 in the NFL with 27.5 points per game last season and no team converted a higher percentage of red zone opportunities into touchdowns (71.4%) than the Cowboys.

Dallas was also in the top five in third-down efficiency (45.5%), with top-10 marks in net yards per pass attempt (6.4), passing touchdowns (28), and rushing yards (2,298). The Cowboys finished No. 2 in rushing touchdowns (24), and New York's defense had some shortcomings in 2022. The Giants finished No. 25 in total defense and were No. 30 in first downs allowed (370).

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants were excellent on the margins in 2022, posting the best against-the-spread record (13-4) in an NFL regular season since at least 1970. On offense, New York did the little things, avoiding mistakes and taking full advantage of opportunities. The Giants committed the second-fewest turnovers (16) in the league last season and uncorked the fewest interceptions (six).

New York's ground attack was also devastatingly effective, with top-five marks in rushing yards (2,519), rushing touchdowns (21), and yards per rush attempt (4.8). Dallas finished just 22nd in rushing defense a year ago, and the Giants also project to convert in the red zone. New York scored a touchdown on 63.3% of trips inside the 20-yard line last season, a top-eight mark in the league.

How to make Giants vs. Cowboys picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 49 combined points.

