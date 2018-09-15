Cowboys vs. Giants odds: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by model on 51-35 run

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys look to avoid 0-2 starts when they face off on "Sunday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium. In the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds, Dallas is a three-point favorite, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5. Before you lock in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model simulates every game 10,000 times to produce NFL picks -- and it has been very accurate doing so.

The computer went 48-34 on its top-rated picks last year and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000. It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its last four picks and extending its run to 51-35. Its picks in Week 1 included backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Detroit Lions.

Now, the model has analyzed all key components of Giants vs. Cowboys and crunched the numbers. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the under, but its more confident pick is against the spread, saying one side hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model knows neither team could get much going offensively last week, as the Giants fell at home to the Jaguars, 20-15, while the Cowboys lost 18-6 at the Panthers. Eli Manning went 23 of 37 for 224 yards and one INT, but New York was 0 for 2 in red zone efficiency against the top-ranked Jacksonville defense.

The Giants' two offensive stars produced big numbers. Odell Beckham Jr., in his first regular-season action since fracturing his ankle last October, caught 11 passes for 111 yards. And heralded rookie RB Saquon Barkley ran 18 times for 106 yards and a score.

The Giants' defense held Jacksonville to 305 yards of total offense. Janoris Jenkins, who played in just nine games last year, had a team-high seven tackles with one INT, but the Giants' front seven failed to get to Jags QB Blake Bortles.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' defense was also stout in a Week 1 loss. It held the Panthers to 293 total yards, sacked Cam Newton three times and forced two fumbles. QB Dak Prescott went 19 of 29 for 170 yards and found a connection with Cole Beasley, who caught seven passes for 79 yards. RB Ezekiel Elliott ran for 69 yards and a TD.

The Cowboys have won four of their past five home games against the Giants, including a 19-3 rout to open the 2017 season. They've averaged 26.4 ppg in those contests, compared with 20.2 for New York, but will the trend continue on Sunday night?

