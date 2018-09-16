Cowboys vs. Giants odds: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from legendary expert on 6-1 roll

A pair of longtime NFC East rivals will be seeking to jump-start their offenses and avoid 0-2 starts when the Cowboys play host to the Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas is coming off a 16-8 loss at Carolina, while New York will aim to rebound from a 20-15 home defeat to Jacksonville. The Cowboys dominated the Giants last year, sweeping two meetings by a combined 49-13. But there is optimism in the Meadowlands thanks to rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who totaled 128 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Sportsbooks list Dallas as a 3-point favorite, unchanged from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored has dropped one to 42.5. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Hammer knows bruising Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott loves facing the Giants. In his only appearance against them last year, Zeke exploded for 140 yards from scrimmage and Dallas owned the clock in a 19-3 laugher. Look for Jason Garrett to employ a similar approach Sunday night.



Dallas received good news Thursday when top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (groin) practiced fully, putting him on track for Sunday Night Football. Lawrence has 15½ sacks since the start of last season and took down Cam Newton last week.



But just because the Cowboys annihilated the Giants last year doesn't mean they'll cover a field goal at home.



Barkley could have a huge night against a Dallas defense that gave up 147 rushing yards in Carolina. And Odell Beckham (11 catches, 111 yards last week) will draw a ton of attention from the Dallas secondary, freeing up teammates like Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard to make big plays.



The Cowboys have covered only two of their past seven home games and they'll be missing starting center Travis Frederick (illness) again Sunday.



