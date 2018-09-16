Cowboys vs. Giants odds: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 51-35 run

The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET as each team looks to avoid a 0-2 start. The Cowboys are favored by a field goal, the same as where the line opened. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 43.5, but has fallen to 42. Since 2007, only 12 percent of teams to start 0-2 have made the playoffs, so each team will bring its strongest effort to avoid that position. Before you lock in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, you'll first want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The advanced computer model simulates every game 10,000 times to produce NFL picks, and has been very accurate doing so.

The computer went 48-34 on its top-rated picks last year and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000. It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its last four picks and extending its run to 51-35. Its picks in Week 1 included backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Detroit Lions.

The Giants' offense put up 324 total yards against a top-flight Jaguars defense in Week 1.

The model knows the Giants' offense put up 324 total yards against a top-flight Jaguars defense in Week 1. QB Eli Manning was certainly happy to have WR Odell Beckham Jr. back in the fold. Beckham, who last played in October before suffering a fractured ankle, caught 11 of Manning's 23 completions for 111 yards. First-round draft pick Saquon Barkley had an impressive debut, going for 106 yards rushing and one TD on 18 carries. The Giants' defense held Jacksonville to 305 yards of total offense led by Janoris Jenkins, who had a team-high seven tackles with an INT.

Just because the Giants held their own against a strong defense doesn't mean they'll stay within three on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys' defense was also stout in a Week 1 loss. It held the Panthers to 293 total yards, sacked Cam Newton three times and forced two fumbles. QB Dak Prescott went 19-of-29 for 170 yards and found a connection with Cole Beasley, who caught seven passes for 79 yards. RB Ezekiel Elliott ran for 69 yards and a TD.

Additionally, the Cowboys have won four of their past five home games against the Giants, including a 19-3 rout to open the 2017 season. They've averaged 26.4 ppg in those contests, compared with 20.2 for New York, but will the trend continue on Sunday night?

