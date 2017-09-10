Cowboys vs. Giants picks, odds from expert with 4 straight Dallas wins

Sunday Night Football opens with a thriller as the New York Giants visit the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.

The line opened at Cowboys -6, meaning the Cowboys were six-point favorites, but heavy action on the Giants and uncertainty over Ezekiel Elliott's suspension pushed it all the way down to -4. We now know Zeke will play in Week 1, but will Giants WR Odell Beckham?

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has followed the line and moved from an open of 49.5 down to 47.

Before you make any bets on a game like this with so much uncertainty

When the Giants hosted the Cowboys last December, Roberts told SportsLine users to go Under the total of 47. The result: a 10-7 Giants victory and one of the easiest Unders ever. It was Roberts' fourth straight winner on Cowboys games.

He's going for five in a row now

Roberts knows the Giants have won the last three meetings with Dallas outright and covered their last five. Their defense is as stout as it was last season when the G-Men allowed just 17.8 points per game, second in the NFL behind only the New England Patriots.

But just because the Giants had their rival's number last season doesn't mean he's picking them this time around against a Cowboys team coming off an impressive 13-3 season. And Ezekiel Elliott, who had 15 rushing TDs and over 1,600 yards last season, will be in the lineup.

Giants starting receivers Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham are coming off preseason injuries and Eli Manning tossed 14 picks last season compared to Dak Prescott's four. Beckham traveled with the team to Dallas, but is still highly questionable. Marshall is all systems go for Giants vs. Cowboys.

Roberts thinks the Giants likely cover a line of 4, but he also knows there's one huge x-factor that will determine whether the game goes Over or Under.

