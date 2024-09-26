The Cowboys vs. Giants rivalry hasn't been much of a rivalry as of late, but the series will resume on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dak Prescott has won his last 12 starts against New York, and that alone will make the Cowboys' quarterback highly popular for NFL prop bets. Daniel Jones has been on the losing end of many of those games, and he should also be a factor in NFL player props, but not necessarily in a way that New Yorkers would be happy. Jones has thrown a TD pass in just two of his last six starts versus Dallas, making his passing touchdowns TNF prop one to monitor.

The bar is low for Jones, with his prop total for passing touchdowns at just 0.5 (-224/+159). As for Prescott, his passing TDs bar is 1.5 (-125/-109), and he's averaged 2.17 touchdowns through the air during this 12-game win streak. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Giants vs. Cowboys NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Cowboys vs. Giants NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Giants vs. Cowboys prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for New York vs. Dallas here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Giants

After analyzing Giants vs. Cowboys props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes Over 35.5 pass attempts (-115). Prescott launched the ball 51 times last week versus Baltimore, the fifth-most of his NFL career. He leads the league with 122 pass attempts this season, averaging 40.7 per game. That puts him on pace to finish with 691 attempts on the season, which would be the fifth-most in NFL history.

The Cowboys have to rely on Prescott's arm to move the ball since Dallas' running game is struggling. The team ranks 30th in rush attempts and rushing yards while ranking 29th in yards per carry. Head coach and play-caller Mike McCarthy knows that his ground game is struggling, as Dallas has decreased its run attempts in every game while increasing Prescott's pass attempts every week. The AI PickBot projects Prescott to throw early and often on Thursday Night Football, forecasting him to finish with 40.8 pass attempts on average in a 4-star prop. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. Dallas

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has five other NFL props rated 4 stars or better, including a rare 5-star play. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Giants vs. Cowboys prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Cowboys vs. Giants prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Giants vs. Cowboys props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.