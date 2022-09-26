The Cowboys vs. Giants rivalry hasn't been much of a rivalry in recent years since Dallas (1-1) has won nine of the last 10 matchups against New York (2-0). But with Cooper Rush filling in for Dak Prescott (thumb), Big Blue is feeling confident ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup. Daniel Jones has been efficient and Saquon Barkley leads the league in rushing entering Week 3, which is making him very popular for NFL prop bets. Barkley has just one touchdown in six career games versus the Cowboys, so anyone betting -140 for him to find the end zone on Monday Night Football may be taking a chance with their NFL player props.

On the other hand, Ezekiel Elliott has accounted for nine TDs in 10 career games versus New York, but hasn't hit paydirt yet this year and Caesars Sportsbook has him at +130 to score in its NFL prop picks. Other players with plus-money payouts to score a touchdown include CeeDee Lamb (+180), Sterling Shepard (+250) and the returning Michael Gallup (+235).

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Giants

After simulating Giants vs. Cowboys 10,000 times, the model predicts that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott goes over 58.5 rushing yards. Elliott may not be the player he once was, but don't tell that to the Giants. Over the last three years, the Cowboys' running back has averaged 81.1 rushing yards versus New York and 67.2 yards against everyone else.

With Prescott out, look for Dallas to put more of an emphasis on the ground game, which means more work for Elliott. After having just 10 rushing attempts in the season-opener, Elliott had 15 with Rush under center in Week 2. While the Cowboys' first two opponents boasted top-12 run defenses, New York ranks just 18th in rushing yards allowed and 23rd in yards per carry allowed.

Elliott is averaging 4.2 yards per carry this year and that's what the model predicts he'll finish with on Sunday. With Elliott expected to get around 15 carries, SportsLine's model has him reaching 62 yards on the ground on average. See other NFL props here.

