The Week 10 NFL schedule features a NFC East rivalry game between the New York Giants (2-7) and Dallas Cowboys (5-3) on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.. The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a hard fought 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Giants are aiming to rebound from a 30-6 blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas enter this matchup at 5-3, while New York is 2-6-1 against the spread this season. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 74–47–2.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Dallas as the 17-point favorite, while the over/under is 39 points in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -17

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 39 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys -1832, Giants +992

Giants vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Giants can cover

The Cowboys are strong defensively, but they have shown signs of vulnerability against the run in 2023. Dallas allows an average of 108.9 rushing yards per game, and the Giants have one of the NFL's best running backs in Saquon Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowl selection enters Sunday with 502 rushing yards and one touchdown, and 22 receptions for 110 yards to two touchdown catches.

The Giants also have a budding star on the defensive side of the ball in outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former first round pick out of Oregon has already racked up 8.5 sacks through nine games in his second professional season. With Dallas' offensive line injury concerns, Thibodeaux could be in for a big day.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys will be facing the Giants' third-string quarterback in undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. Dallas is already one of the top defensive teams in the league, and could have a field day against an inexperienced signal caller like DeVito. Linebacker Micah Parsons (31 tackles, 7.5 sacks) and cornerback Daron Bland (29 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 defensive TDs) lead the way for the Cowboys defense.

Offensively, the Cowboys are an explosive group led by quarterback Dak Prescott. The former fourth round pick enters this matchup completing 70.2% of his pass attempts with 2,011 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His top target has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 57 receptions for 824 yards and three touchdowns.

