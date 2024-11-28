Cowboys vs. Giants takeaways: Dallas wins first home game of 2024, beats New York for eighth time in a row

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nothing has been pretty for the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) this season, but their efforts looked a lot cleaner against the struggling New York Giants (2-10). They emerged victorious by a score of 27-20 on Thanksgiving Day to beat the Giants for an eighth time in a row as well as the 15th time in 16 games.

The win marked Dallas' first win at home in 334 days, their first since a 20-19 win in Week 17 last season against the Detroit Lions. That night the Cowboys inducted Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson into their Ring of Honor and escaped with a victory after controversy surrounding the Lions' attempts at a game-winning two-point conversion. Dallas had lost five consecutive home games, including the postseason, following a 16-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys also got a huge game from Rico Dowdle, who rushed for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys had gone a franchise-record 25 games without a player rushing for 100 yards. The last Cowboys back with a 100-yard game was Tony Pollard against the Cardinals on Sept. 24, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dallas bullied New York's offensive line all night long, registering six sacks. Three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons applied constant pressure and finished with one-and-a-half sacks, but the biggest plays were made by Dallas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. He showcased his high level athleticism by deflecting Giants quarterback Drew Lock's play-action screen pass high into the air and then catching it to run it all the way back for a 23-yard interception return touchdown, the first score of his career. That allowed Dallas to regain the lead and go up six, 13-7, with 11:29 left in the first half.

Let's take a look at what went down in Dallas on Thanksgiving:

Why the Cowboys won

Points off or from turnovers. This wasn't some offensive shootout, but Cooper Rush did take advantage of the opportunities his defense created for him. Early in the second quarter, Overshown had a pick six of Lock, and on the Giants' first drive of the third quarter, Eric Kendricks forced a Lock fumble that was recovered by Overshown at the Giants' 38-yard line.

The Cowboys used that favorable field position to score points, as Rush hit Brandin Cooks for a 2-yard touchdown to extend Dallas' lead to double digits. The Cowboys offense was the superior unit here in Week 13, but Giants turnovers were the difference.

Why the Giants lost

Some believed Lock could spark the offense in ways Tommy DeVito could not, and while he made some plays with his legs, the Giants really struggled. Lock did engineer a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on New York's first possession of the game, but after that came just one field goal until the fourth quarter.

The Giants offensive line struggled to protect Lock, who was sacked six times, while the offense didn't reach 200 total yards until the fourth quarter, and converted just three of 12 third downs. Penalties were also an issue, as multiple holding calls negated big plays. New York did pull within seven points with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter thanks to a Lock rushing touchdown, but this unit was disappointing on Thursday.

Turning point

Down three points to begin the second half, the Giants had a chance to get something going on offense. Instead, Lock fumbled the ball, and the Cowboys recovered. What came next was a six-play, 38-yard drive that resulted in a Cooks touchdown to extend Dallas' lead to 10 points.

Play of the game

DeMarvion Overshown! He was arguably the player of the game. The Texas product missed his entire rookie season due to injury, but he's making an impact for this Cowboys defense in 2024. He scored his first career touchdown after tipping up a screen pass in the air, and then catching it and taking it 23 yards to the house in the second quarter.

What's next

The Cowboys, winners of two in a row, essentially have a mini-bye since they don't play again until Dec. 9 on "Monday Night Football" versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. The Giants, losers of seven in a row and 2-10 for the first time since 2019, return home to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.