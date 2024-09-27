Most Consecutive Wins by QB Against Single Opp. - Since 1950
Opponent
Bob Griese (MIA) -- Bills -- 17
Dak Prescott (DAL) -- Giants -- 13 (active)
Tom Brady (NE) -- Bills --13
Steve Young (SF) -- Rams -- 13
Cowboys vs. Giants score, takeaways: Dak Prescott continues domination vs. New York, Dallas snaps losing skid
Dallas is back to .500 on the season, but loses a key player to injury
The Dallas Cowboys have snapped their two-game losing skid and are .500 on the season after moving to 2-2, thanks to a 20-15 victory over the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones' club now falls to 1-3 on the campaign after struggling to find the end zone. In fact, the Giants settled for five field goals throughout the night.
That proved to be the difference, particularly in the first half, as Dallas built up the majority of its lead. New York efficiently was able to get deep into Cowboys territory, but settled for field goals three times in the first half. That was outpaced by Dallas as it found the end zone twice over that stretch and went into the locker room at halftime up 14-9. The two sides then traded field goals in the second half en route to a Cowboys victory.
Dak Prescott completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts on the night for 221 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side, Jones completed 29 of his 40 throws for 281 yards and an interception.
Despite the win, Dallas didn't come out of this game unscathed. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons needed assistance coming off the field after suffering an apparent lower leg injury in the closing minutes of regulation and was eventually carted to the locker room. To make matters worse for the Giants, first-round rookie Malik Nabers, who had 12 catches for 115 yards receiving, was shaken up after trying to make a sideline catch on a fourth-down attempt with a little over three minutes to play and taken to the locker room. Per the Prime Video broadcast, he suffered a concussion.
From here, the Cowboys will gear up for another prime-time matchup as they'll head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup in Week 5. As for the Giants, they'll head out west to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Why the Cowboys won
The Cowboys kept the Giants out of the end zone, but completely shut down New York's rushing attack. The Giants ended up having just 26 yards rushing on 24 carries, finishing with 1.08 yards per carry. This was the Cowboys' fewest yards per carry allowed in a game in franchise history when facing a team with 20+ carries. The defense also held the Giants to 5 of 16 on third down and 4.7 yards per play.
On a night where Dallas needed its defense to make plays, the Giants were the perfect antidote for their defensive woes.
Why the Giants lost
The Giants moved the ball throughout the night, but couldn't get the ball in the end zone. The lack of a rushing attack helped, but the Giants were still able to score on five of their first six possessions (not counting end of half). The problem was all those points were field goals.
After a 77-yard drive to open the second half, the Giants had just 59 yards the rest of the way. Devin Singletary averaged just 1.7 yards per carry (24 yards rushing), while the rest of the rushers totaled just two yards. This was another inconsistent performance on offense by the Giants.
Turning point
Facing a third-and-3 in the first quarter, Dak Prescott was pressured by Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux and was forced to step up in the pocket. With no running lane to get the first down, Prescott was forced to find a diving Hunter Luepke for the first down.
That play extended the drive, but was a smart decision from Prescott to get rid of the football and not take a sack. Luepke had an 11-yard gain and the Cowboys would score a touchdown later in the drive (12-play, 75-yard drive) to take the lead for good.
Of Prescott's hot start to the game, this was probably his most impressive throw.
Play of the game
The Cowboys were up 7-6 in the second quarter when they decided to target CeeDee Lamb on a fly pattern. While having Lamb run that route the first three games has been problematic, this time it paid off.
Dak Prescott threw a perfect pass to Lamb, who beat Deonte Banks and cut to the inside to take the ball 55 yards for the score and take a 14-6 lead. That second touchdown was what the Cowboys needed to create enough distance from the Giants.
Dallas controlled the game from that point, forcing New York to get into the end zone if the Giants wanted to retake control of the game.
The quote
"I'm very impressed with him. He's a great young player. He's going to be really good in this league. I'm looking forward to all the battles we're going to have. -- Trevon Diggs to NFL Network on Malik Nabers. Nabers finished with 12 catches for 115 yards, as the 12 catches tied the Giants record for most catches by a wide receiver in a game in franchise history. He also suffered a concussion late in the fourth.
Up next
The Giants (1-3) and Cowboys (2-2) each have 10 days off before their next game. Dallas travels to Pittsburgh for "Sunday Night Football" on Oct. 5 while New York heads to Seattle.
Most Consecutive Wins by QB Against Single Opp. - Since 1950
This was the first time in Giants history a duo has 11+ catches in a game (Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson). Nabers ties the Giants record for catches by a WR in a game.
Daniel Jones Hail Mary attempt picked off inside the 10-yard line and that will seal the win for the Cowboys. Amari Oruwariye picks it off. The Cowboys get to 2-2 in an ugly victory while the Giants fall to 1-3.
5 FG for the Giants.
Dak Prescott has now won 13 in a row against the Giants.
Nabers diagnosed with a concussion. 15 seconds left. Giants have to go 59 yards.
Aubrey will kick a 50-yard FG. Cue the Al Michaels gambling reference if he makes or misses it.
HE MISSED IT! Thought the kick was rushed.
First career miss from 50+ yards -- now 16-for-17 in his career.
Cowboys will be smart and run down the clock as low as possible. Ginats will have less then 30 seconds when (if) they get the ball back.
The Giants are averaging 4.9 yards per play and the Cowboys are averaging 6.0. This hasn't been the most offensive output today. Dallas is a first down away from ending it. New York has no timeouts.
And now Nabers is walking to the locker room. We'll see what his injury is.
Parsons is being carted off with the shoe off his left foot. Initially was believed to be a lower leg injury.
Nabers is up and helped slowly into the blue tent. Micah Parsons is on a cart heading to the locker room, too. What a night.
Not a catch on 4th-and-6, and now Malik Nabers is down and not getting up. The ball did come out, but now we worry about Nabers health.
Robinson should have caught that 3rd-and-6 pass, and he should still be running. What a crucial drop there for the Giants. Good throw by Jones.
Pressure by Kayvon Thibodeaux forces that Prescott throw early. Aubrey hits a 40-yard FG and the Cowboys lead 20-15 with 6:54 left.
Giants need a TD to win. They have 5 FG.
Malik Nabers has been targeted 13 times. He has 11 catches for 111 yards. Giants made the right pick.
Diggs is questionable to return due to dehydration.
We'll keep you updated on Diggs. Greg Joseph is 5-for-5 after hitting that 42-yard FG. Giants cut the deficit to 17-15.
Scored on 5 of 6 possessions (not counting end of half). All FGs.
Trevon Diggs isn't even going to the blue tent. Heading straight to the locker room.
Another under-thrown ball from Daniel Jones. That's at least two that have taken away some big plays from the Giants. Darius Slayton was open on that one, but the ball was incomplete because of the underthrow.
DeMarcus Lawrence is on the Cowboys sideline and questionable to return with a foot injury.
Longest run of the night for the Cowboys is 10 yards -- by CeeDee Lamb.
Brandon Aubrey extends long-distance kicking record
The second-year kicker stretched out his record for the most made field goals from 50 yards or deeper to start an NFL career to 16-for-16 after drilling his 60-yard field goal attempt to extend the Cowboys' lead to 17-12.
Aubrey makes these 60-yard kicks look so easy
What a weapon for the Cowboys. 17-12 Dallas now.
Pretty impressive night for Daniel Jones against this struggling Cowboys secondary. Big plays have eluded the Giants outside of the Nabers 39-yard catch, but Jones is 19-of-22 for 217 yards. Giants are now 0-for-2 in the red zone. They have kicked four FG
Dak Prescott will end the half 14-of-16 for 162 yards and 2 TD -- 149.0 rating
Daniel Jones will end the half 13-of-15 for 142 yards -- 106.1 rating
The Cowboys RBs have 6 carries for 19 yards -- yet lead 14-9 at half.
3 possessions. 3 FG for the Giants. Jones is 13-of-15 for 142 yards. The Giants are 0-for-1 in the red zone and are averaging 5.4 yards per play. FG won't beat the Cowboys. It's 14-9.
Another weird number thing for the Giants. Devin Singletary is wearing No. 26 -- previously worn by Saquon Barkley -- the Giants RB prior to him.
Parsons back in to begin this defensive series. So much for the previous statement.
Micah Parsons is questionable to return. If he doesn't return, huge loss for a Dallas defense void of good players to begin with.
55-yard TD for Lamb. The penalty was for taunting
Touchdown CeeDee Lamb. Right after the 4th-and-inches conversion by Luepke. Amazing what happens when Dallas uses Lamb more than fly routes.
-
1:35
Week 4 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager
-
1:00
Week 4 Best Bets: Moneyline Sprinkle
-
0:48
Week 4 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total
-
0:45
Week 4 Best Bets: Top Player Prop Wager To Make Now
-
2:22
Week 4 Best Bets: Top Parlay For Week 4
-
1:39
CFL 3-And-Out: Top Player Prop For Week 17
-
0:15
CFL 3-And-Out: Best Bet On A Total For Week 17
-
4:40
CFL 3-And-Out: Best Bet On A Side In Week 17
-
2:54
Ranking Top 5 Current NFL RB's
-
13:16
Rushing On The Rise While Passing Numbers Decline
-
5:51
Fantasy Football Week 4 Sits
-
6:15
Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts
-
3:24
Dak Prescott Owns The Giants
-
2:17
Daniel Jones 1-12 For His Career In Primetime Games
-
2:38
Importance Of Thursday Night Football For NFC East
-
2:19
Cowboys Impact Player To Watch
-
1:52
Giants Impact Player To Watch
-
1:11
Pick To Win: Cowboys at Giants
-
1:07
NFL Inside The Lines: Bills at Ravens
-
1:14
NFL Inside The Lines: Broncos at Jets