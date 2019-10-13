Cowboys vs. Jets final score: Sam Darnold torches Dallas, has career day in return from battle with mono

The tide attempted to turn for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-22 loss to the New York Jets, but it ultimately was not to be as the Jets stopped a Dallas 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied it in the waning moments.

Following a long drive to open the second half, a Jason Witten touchdown catch was negated by an offensive pass interference on wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. and things didn't begin to again look up from there. The Jets got the ball back and full control of the game thereafter, fueled by a missed field goal by kicker Brett Maher -- who otherwise was the majority of the Cowboys offense. The latter would make a surge midway through the fourth quarter to make it a more respectable game that threatened to flip outcomes, but it was not to be. The Cowboys couldn't overcome their list of injuries, which now includes concerns about Amari Cooper, and mistake-ridden outing to stave off a 3-3 start to the season, having now suffered their third consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, the Jets not only got Sam Darnold back, they also landed their first win of the season because of him.

Why the Jets won

It's as simple as the Cowboys having no answers for the return of Darnold, who took them to task for most of the game. The former first-round pick took the field for only the second time this season, but showed zero rust as he carved up the Cowboys for 338 yards passing and two touchdowns on 23 for 32 attempts. He did throw an interception, but it turned out to be mostly inconsequential, because he walked off of the field with a win and a career-best day.

Why the Cowboys lost

For the third straight week, it's the same story for the Cowboys. They got off to a slow start offensively and couldn't figure themselves out in the red zone, while their defense struggled mightily against Darnold and veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder. It all went downhill from there, and the late-game flashes of hope from the Cowboys wound up being nothing more than just that: hope.

Turning Point

Things did surprisingly look promising in the waning moments of the game for the Cowboys -- noted in the aforementioned "flashes of hope" above -- but it was the gutsy rushing touchdown by Dak Prescott that made it a two-point game and gave Dallas the chance at forcing overtime that could've been the turning point. The Jets blitzed him on the two-point conversion, though, and the hit that forced an incompletion to Jason Witten turned out to be the one that decided the game.

Play of the Game

While the Jets had great plays at several points in the contest, none were more impactful and demoralizing as this heave from Darnold that made it 14-3.

In the end, the miscue is arguably the touchdown that kept the Jets ahead just far enough to avoid overtime.

Will Jason Garrett's seat finally heat up?

"A man who fired Tom Landry his first day on the job has stuck with Jason Garrett for a decade." Will Cain of ESPN

What's next

The Cowboys will now face the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, as the Jets head to Foxboro to take on the undefeated New England Patriots.

