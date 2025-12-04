The Dallas Cowboys are winners of three in a row after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, and they'll look to make it four straight wins when they visit the Detroit Lions, who are fresh off a close loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday. Dallas has picked up wins over Las Vegas, Philly and Kansas City to move to 6-5-1, and a win over the 7-5 Lions could have major playoff implications when it comes to tiebreakers and seeding.

What we know about both of these teams is they like to score. Dallas has the most points in the NFC at 351, while Detroit is tied with Seattle for the second-most points at 350. A big part of each team's wicked offense is the passing game, with CeeDee Lamb starring for the Cowboys while the Lions may need to lean on Jameson Williams with Amon-Ra St. Brown banged up. Both offenses are electric while the defenses leave a bit to be desired, so are we in for a big game from these star wideouts?

Player props are always a popular bet type, especially for prime time games like Thursday Night Football. With that in mind, should you target Lamb or Williams when placing wagers on total receptions and receiving yards props? To answer that question, we turn to the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before assigning grades and projections for all sorts of prop bets. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more Cowboys vs. Lions betting analysis? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Thursday Night Football, which includes even more NFL player prop grades as well as expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

CeeDee Lamb: 81.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jameson Williams: 80.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Jameson Williams Over 80.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

Dallas' defense has been better of late but it's still an issue, especially against the pass. Enter Williams, one of the NFL's more dynamic receivers. If St. Brown misses this contest due to injury, Williams will be even more of a focal point than usual. Across his last four games, Williams has had at least 88 yards and a score three times as he's really gotten rolling of late. Against an exploitable Dallas secondary, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Williams get loose for multiple big plays.

Receptions props

CeeDee Lamb: 5.5 (Over -154, Under +120)

Jameson Williams: 5.5 (Over +101, Under -128)

Top pick: CeeDee Lamb Over 5.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

George Pickens has been stellar for Dallas and actually leads the team in numerous categories but Lamb is still the go-to target, catching at least five passes in all but one game since returning from injury six games ago. Lamb has eclipsed 5.5 receptions five times in the eight full games he's played this year, and he's projected to have 7.9 against Detroit on Thursday.