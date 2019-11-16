Cowboys vs. Lions odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 91-61 run

No team has repeated as NFC East Division champion since the Eagles won four straight titles from 2001-04. If the Dallas Cowboys expect to end that repeat drought, they can't afford to lose to the NFC North cellar-dwelling Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. The Eagles and Cowboys are tied atop the East at 5-4 and Philly is actually a short betting favorite to win the division. Detroit, meanwhile, looks like it will miss the NFL playoffs for a third straight season. The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the past five in this series. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Lions odds, while the over-under for total points is 47. Before making any Lions vs. Cowboys picks of your own, be sure to view the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Dallas has just five losses since Ezekiel Elliott entered the NFL three years ago in games in which Zeke rushes for at least 100 yards. The Cowboys are 4-1 this year when the former Ohio State star reaches triple-digits on the ground. Rush defense has been an issue for Detroit this season, with the Lions allowing 129.7 yards per game as well as nine touchdowns on the ground.

The Cowboys have covered 10 of their past 14 games after totaling fewer than 90 yards rushing in their previous game. Last Sunday night in a home upset loss to Minnesota, Elliott was held to 47 yards on 20 carries and Dallas posted just 50 total yards on the ground. Quarterback Dak Prescott continued his MVP-caliber season, however, throwing for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He's second in the NFL in passing yards with 2,777.

But just because Dallas is a road favorite on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Cowboys vs. Lions spread.

Two of Detroit's three wins this season are over the NFC East: A 27-24 upset in Philadelphia and a 31-26 home victory over the New York Giants. Former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford is out for the second straight game with broken bones in his back. As a result, Detroit will turn to journeyman Jeff Driskel, a 2016 sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. Driskel was 27-for-46 for 269 yards with a touchdown and interception in last week's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

The Lions are 4-3 against the spread as underdogs this season and 3-1 against the number versus teams like Dallas that win more than 55 percent of their games. The Cowboys also failed to cover last week, losing outright as field goal favorites against the Vikings.

