Cowboys vs. Lions odds, line, spread: Picks, predictions from proven model on 55-36 run

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams are 1-2 and desperately need to win to boost their postseason hopes. The Cowboys are 3-point favorites after opening at 3.5, while the over-under for total points scored has held steady at 44. The Cowboys are -145 on the money line (risk $145 to win $100), while the Lions are +125 (risk $100 to win $125).

Before you make any Cowboys vs. Lions picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

Their proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its two top-rated picks in Week 3, including the Ravens (-5.5) against the Broncos. It's now 7-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to 55-36.

Now, it has simulated Lions vs. Cowboys 10,000 times. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the Under, but its much stronger play is on the side. It has generated a point-spread selection that should hit better than half the time, and that pick is available at SportsLine.

The model knows this game is the proverbial must-win for a pair of NFC clubs that are hoping to overcome sluggish starts and contend for a playoff berth. The Cowboys (1-2) have seen their sputtering offense serve as the primary culprit in their two losses, sandwiched around a home victory against the Giants. They generated only 303 yards of total offense in a 24-13 loss at Seattle last week. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 127 yards, but Dallas consistently saw drives stalled because of its inability to convert in the passing game.

On the bright side, the Cowboys' defense held Seattle to 295 yards and limited Russell Wilson to 192 passing yards. They also held the Giants to 255 total yards in a 20-13 victory in their only home game of the season thus far. Dallas ranks No. 3 in the NFL in total defense, allowing 17.7 points and 281 yards per contest.

Just because the Cowboys have shown signs of life on defense doesn't mean they'll cover on Sunday.

The Lions (1-2) appeared to turn the corner in last week's 26-10 prime-time upset of the defending AFC champion Patriots. First-year coach Matt Patricia defeated his mentor, Bill Belichick, as Detroit took command from the outset and never let New England threaten. The Lions' defense allowed only 209 total yards and one touchdown while dominating time of possession.

Matthew Stafford threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. Detroit's long-dormant running game broke out for 159 yards, led by rookie Kerryon Johnson (101 yards on 16 carries).

What side of the Lions vs. Cowboys spread hits in more than half of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced computer that returned over $4,000 to $100 bettors the last two seasons.