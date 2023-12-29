All eyes will be on Dallas and Detroit on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET during the Week 17 NFL schedule, as both teams are battling for playoff seeding in the NFC. The Lions are currently in third place in the conference, while Dallas is in fifth place as the top NFC Wild Card spot. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw 40 passes for the fourth time this season in last week's win at Minnesota, finishing with 257 yards and one touchdown on 30 completions. His prop total for passing yards on Saturday is 247.5 in the Lions vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus.

Goff is averaging 265.6 passing yards per game this season, and he has thrown 27 touchdown passes in 15 games. Which side of his player prop totals should you be targeting with your Week 17 NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Cowboys vs. Lions in Week 17 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Lions vs. Cowboys NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents' defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Cowboys vs. Lions on Saturday night, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Cowboys prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Dallas vs. Detroit here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Lions

After analyzing Lions vs. Cowboys and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes over 281.5 passing yards. Prescott has failed to hit this mark in two consecutive games, but he completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in a close loss to Miami last week.

The 30-year-old has been one of the league's best quarterbacks this season, completing 68.4% of his passes for 3,892 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has gone over 300 passing yards four times this season, including a 404-yard outing against the Giants last month. Prescott should have plenty of opportunities to put up big numbers on Saturday, as both of these teams rank inside the top five in the NFL in tempo.

The Lions have struggled to slow down opposing quarterbacks, ranked No. 23 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (234.9). The AI PickBot is expecting another difficult day for Detroit's secondary, as Prescott is finishing with more than 360 passing yards in the latest simulations to command a five-star rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Dallas vs. Detroit

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 15 other props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Lions vs. Cowboys prop bets for Saturday night.

Which Cowboys vs. Lions prop bets should you target for Saturday's game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Lions vs. Cowboys props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 672 top-rated picks this season.