Cowboys vs. Lions score, takeaways: Detroit exacts revenge against lifeless, injured Dallas squad in blowout
The banged-up Cowboys defense failed to slow down the roaring Lions
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 6 showdown with the Detroit Lions with an uphill battle defensively without their top edge rushers (Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland), two of their top three corners (DaRon Bland and Caelen Carson) and top inside linebacker (Eric Kendricks).
Naturally, Dallas couldn't keep up with Detroit's top 10 scoring offense (26.0 points per game, eighth-best in NFL entering Week 6) given those injuries. The visiting Detroit Lions came out firing in their 47-9 blowout victory. The 38-point loss is the worst home loss for the Cowboys since owner and general manager Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989. Dallas looked similarly lifeless in a 45-7 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 of the 2010 season, the last game then-coach Wade Phillips coached for the Cowboys before being fired by Jones. Current coach Mike McCarthy is coaching out the final year of his original five-year contract in 2024.
The Lions have scored 89 points across their last two games, including the 42 they put up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. This is their most points in any two-game span since 1962. They went up 27-6 at the half, quenching their thirst for revenge for their controversial 20-19 loss at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys in Week 17 last season. Dallas became the second team in NFL history to have a halftime deficit of 15 or more points in four consecutive home games, including the playoffs, per CBS Sports Research. They joined the 2013-2014 Raiders in this notorious club. A chorus of boos, "Let's go Lions" and "Jared Goff" echoed throughout the stadium all game long. Detroit scored on their first nine drives of the game, excluding the end of the first half kneel down .
The only thing that put a damper on Detroit's day was Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's third quarter leg injury that knocked him out the game and resulted in him getting carted off on a stretcher.
Lions running back David Montgomery got the scoring going early with a 16-yard rushing touchdown on Detroit's opening drive. The rushing score marked Montgomery's eighth game in a row with a rushing touchdown dating to last season, the longest streak in Lions history. He finished the game with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, averaging a robust 6.7 yards per carry. A strong start after re-signing on a two-year, $18.25 million contract on Saturday evening.
On the flip side, Week 6 marked the second week in a row that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made backbreaking red zone mistakes between the lost fumble and end zone interception intended for All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at the Steelers in Week 5, and then he threw another interception intended for Lamb on Sunday against the Lions. Detroit safety Brian Branch undercut the throw aimed toward Lamb in the back left corner of the end zone. Branch hauled in a second Prescott interception in the second half as well as fumble recovery from Cowboys sixth-round rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy. He is now only the second player in Lions history to record two interceptions and a forced fumble in a single game, joining Dre Bly.
The Prescott-Lamb duo remains out of sync after Lamb's contract holdout this offseason. Prescott threw for 178 yards and two picks on 17 of 33 passing while Lamb caught seven of his 14 targets for 89 yards. All of the Cowboys points came on field goals (34 yards, 47 yards and 50) by All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey. Aubrey's eight-game streak with at least one made field goal of 50 yards or further is the longest such streak in NFL history.
In the second quarter, the Lions pulled out a deep, 52-yard trick-play touchdown on Dallas to go up 17-3. Quarterback Jared Goff tossed the football to Montgomery, who handed the football to All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then tossed the football back to Goff. The Detroit passer then rifled a perfect, arching laser right into the arms of All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta for the touchdown. The Lions weren't messing around. They went for the early kill shot, and they hit it. Goff finished the game with 315 passing yards and three touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing.
Why the Lions won
Detroit didn't need to do that much more than just continually hand the ball to David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs if it wanted to come away with a win in this game. The Lions indeed did that, repeatedly, but also did a whole lot more. The defense frustrated Dak Prescott throughout the game, and especially early on. The passing game wasn't quite as efficient as what we saw the last time the Lions were on the field (when Jared Goff completed every one of his passes); but that's only because it would have been nearly impossible to reach those heights. Goff lit up the Cowboys secondary anyway, and barely broke a sweat while doing. Detroit was the bigger, stronger, faster, more physical and better team on both sides of the ball, and the yawning gap showed up throughout the afternoon.
Why the Cowboys lost
With the current state of their defense (down Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland, Eric Kendricks and DaRon Bland), there wasn't much hope that the Cowboys were going to slow down this elite Lions offense. So, Dallas essentially needed a Superman game from Dak Prescott and the offense if it was going to remain competitive. Not only did the Cowboys not get that effort, but Dak was off his game from the jump. He had an interception negated by penalty on the opening drive, was actually intercepted on the second (after seeing another near-interception fall incomplete) and would have been intercepted again on the third if the defender in the way of the pass had turned around. The Cowboys needed to jump on the Lions early and make it so that Detroit couldn't simply run away with the game. They failed in every way to execute that plan. Oh, and the Lions went absolutely off offensively in such a way that it probably wouldn't have mattered what Prescott and Co. did.
Turning point
The Cowboys won the opening coin toss and took the ball to begin the game. They drove deep into Lions territory but ended up stalling out and settling for a field goal. They had a chance to quickly take the ball back from Detroit on its first drive, but on third-and-5, Jared Goff unleashed a deep ball intended for Tim Patrick up the right sideline. And here's what Patrick did:
Amani Oruwariye did not play the ball very well in the air, while Patrick did a great job to come back through the corner and snatch it. The result was a 42-yard gain that set the Lions up deep in Dallas territory. Two snaps later, David Montgomery was in the end zone and the Lions were off to the races.
Highlight play
If this play looks familiar to you, it should.
The Cowboys allowed a touchdown on the exact same play almost exactly a year ago (Oct. 8, 2023), in their abomination of a Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That score actually came only a few hours after the Lions themselves scored on (literally) the exact same play against the Panthers earlier in the afternoon. So, it seems only fitting that the Lions went back to it once again, this time against the Cowboys, and that the end result was, again, exactly the same.
What's next
Detroit improves to 4-1 with the road victory and sits a game behind the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North. Luckily for the Lions, they get a chance to rectify that next week. They travel to Minnesota for an early-afternoon game in Week 7.
Dallas is now 3-3 and behind both Washington and Philadelphia in the NFC East. The banged-up Cowboys thankfully take their bye next week; but when they return, they head out to San Francisco to take on a 49ers team that has absolutely owned them over the past few years.
Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush gets in on the interception party with a fourth and five interception at the goal line to Lions safety Kerby Joseph. Detroit leads 47-9 with 8:02 left in the game.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush checks in for the Cowboys down 47-9 with under 13 minutes left to play.
The very next play, Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a four-yard touchdown pass. Detroit leads 47-9 with 13:18 left to play.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott absorbed a massive hit on a third down pass that fell incomplete. The very next play, he threw his second interception of the day to Lions safety Brian Branch.
Lions lead 40-9 after Jakes Bates' 33-yard field goal. Dallas defense retained what little pride they have left after that stop.
Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy's fumble only adds to the Cowboys tough day. Dallas is down two to nothing in the turnover department and trails on the scoreboard 37-9 late in the third quarter.
Lions cornerback Carlton Davis is being evaluated for a concussion
A third and goal sack of Goff by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson forces the Lions to settle for a 33-yard field goal that extends their lead to four touchdowns, 37-9, with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills his third field goal of the game, this time from 50 yards out. Aubrey's eight-game streak of making at least one 50-yard field goal is the longest in NFL history. Dallas trails 34-9 with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Detroit rules out Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the game.
Lions Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is down on the field. Instant replay showed him grabbing his hand. A stretcher was brought out. The Lions' whole team is out on the field now. Even Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came out to say something to him.
The Lions offense is getting whatever they want right now. Quarterback Jared Goff goes up top to wide receiver Jameson Williams on third and eight, and he has no issue connecting for a 37-yard passing touchdown. Detroit now leads 34-6 after the opening drive of the second half.
The second half is underway with the Lions in possession of the ball and a 27-6 lead.
Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin's 79-yard return gives the Cowboys some hope for a late score at the end of the half. They trail 27-3 with 28 seconds left, and Detroit starts the second half with the football.
Lions running back David Montgomery gets into the end zone one play later for his second touchdown of the game. Detroit leads Dallas 27-3 with 36 second left before halftime. Chant of "Let's go Lions" can be heard echoing through AT&T Stadium
After initially calling Jared Goff's pass a nine-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tim Patrick, it gets overturned and marked an eight-yard pass to the one after a ruling that Patrick was down before he broke the plane.
Dallas goes for it on fourth and two on their own 38, trailing 20-3 with 2:43 left in the half. It doesn't work as quarterback Dak Prescott's pass intended for receiver KaVontae Turpin is knocked away by first-round rookie Lions corner Terrion Arnold. Turpin begged for a pass-interference flag that did not come.
A chorus of boos echo through AT&T Stadium after a Dak Prescott incompletion aimed at wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott clearly thought his top target was going to come back to the ball, but Lamb had his back turned and was still running up field when the ball hit the ground.
A third and nine sack, split by Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston and linebacker Damone Clark, of Lions quarterback Jared Goff leads to Detroit settling for a 48-yard field goal by kicker Jake Bates. They lead 20-3 with 3:57 left in the first half.
The Lions pull out a deep, 52-yard trick-play touchdown on Dallas to go up 17-3. Quarterback Jared Goff tossed the football to running back David Montgomery, who handed the football to All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then tossed the football back to Goff. The Detroit passer then rifled a perfect, arching laser right into the arms of All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta for the touchdown. The Lions aren't messing around. They're going for the early kill shot.
Dallas goes three and out after consecutive incompletions by Dak Prescott followed a five-yard run of first down by running back Rico Dowdle. The Lions have the ball back on their own 37 with the chance to go up two scores, leading 10-3. Chants of "Let's go Lions" have begun at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys bend but don't break after quarterback Dak Prescott's interception and force the Lions to settle for a 40-yard field goal by kicker Jake Bates. Detroit leads by seven, 10-3 with 13:28 left in the half.
After a career day for Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle last week, he totaled just one carry for one yard in the first quarter.
Second week in a row for Dak Prescott has made back-breaking red zone mistakes between the fumble and interception intended for Lamb at the Steelers in Week 5, and the interception intended for Lamb in Week 6 against the Lions.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is intercepted on a third and five end zone target to All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He might have had receiver Jalen Tolbert underneath but went for it all to Lamb. His go-to-guy appeared momentarily open before Lions safety Brian Branch undercut the throw for the interception.
Lions defensive lineman Kyle Peko is injured on the play.
Here's a closer look at the 42-yard, third down catch by Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick. It almost looked like pass interference, but he made the diving grab anyways.
Lions running back David Montgomery has run for a touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is the longest streak in Detroit history.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff picks on former Cowboys practice squad cornerback Amani Oruwariye for a massive 42-yard bomb down the right sideline on third and five. Two plays later, the Lions are in the end zone after running back David Montgomery runs for a combined 23 yards on the next plays, including a 16-yard touchdown. Detroit leads 7-3 with 9:06 left in the first quarter.
