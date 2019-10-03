Cowboys vs. Packers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: Dallas 3-1-0; Green Bay 3-1-0
What to Know
Green Bay will take on Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Packers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Green Bay scored first but ultimately less than Philadelphia in their game last week. Green Bay came up short against Philadelphia, falling 34-27. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were two go-getters for Green Bay despite the loss. The former passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught ten passes for 180 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rodgers this season.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Miami two weeks ago, Dallas came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 12-10 to New Orleans. Dallas' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Packers enter the matchup with only 4 passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL. As for the Cowboys, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Packers.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Dallas.
- Oct 08, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Dallas 31
- Jan 15, 2017 - Green Bay 34 vs. Dallas 31
- Oct 16, 2016 - Dallas 30 vs. Green Bay 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Green Bay 28 vs. Dallas 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Diggs: There's 'truth' in trade rumors
The wide receiver opened up to the media Thursday amid reports of his displeasure in Minnesota
-
Watson recalls being Falcons ball boy
Watson will get to face the team that started it all for his football career
-
Jaguars go all in on Gardner Minshew
You want to a free fake mustache? Just buy Jaguars tickets
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Seahawks vs. Rams game 10,000 times.
-
Giants not ruling out Saquon for Week 5
Saquon Barkley may be from another planet
-
Legendary expert shares Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too