Cowboys vs. Packers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: Dallas 3-1-0; Green Bay 3-1-0

What to Know

Green Bay will take on Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Packers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Green Bay scored first but ultimately less than Philadelphia in their game last week. Green Bay came up short against Philadelphia, falling 34-27. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were two go-getters for Green Bay despite the loss. The former passed for 422 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught ten passes for 180 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rodgers this season.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Miami two weeks ago, Dallas came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 12-10 to New Orleans. Dallas' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Packers enter the matchup with only 4 passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL. As for the Cowboys, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Packers.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Green Bay have won three out of their last four games against Dallas.