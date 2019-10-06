Cowboys vs. Packers: Live updates, game stats, highlights from NFC rivalry clash in Dallas
It's a showdown that usually goes down to the wire, and the Cowboys are hell-bent on exorcising some demons
Few teams have brewed such a venomous rivalry in recent seasons as have the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, with the former being on the losing end of the stick more often than not, but with each war waged having come down to one or two plays that ultimately decided the outcome of the game.
Unless you've been asleep under a sedimentary rock without access to a television since 2013, you're well aware of how the #DezCaughtIt hashtag originated, and while that's the most prevailing example of why the Cowboys loathe the Packers, it doesn't help that they've dropped seven of their last 10 to The Cheese, including four in the last five meetings and two separate ousts from the playoffs. They didn't square off in 2018, but that's neither here nor there as Aaron Rodgers leads his charge into AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. By all accounts, however, he'll have to do it without his best offensive weapon in Davante Adams.
For the Cowboys, it appears to be a game that will see the return of Michael Gallup from a torn meniscus, and defensive end Robert Quinn has proven to be a terror in his quest to regain All-Pro form on a one-year, prove-it deal in Dallas. Both squads sit at 3-1 on the year after taking their first loss of the season in Week 4, but the Cowboys are favorites going in. Considering the history and how they've also dropped the last two at home to Rodgers, though, nothing can be assumed. This is especially true with Tyron Smith being absent from Dak Prescott's blindside.
The message for both teams is clear: play big, or suffer a two-game losing streak.
How to watch
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 5 are right here
-
Broncos vs. Chargers: Live updates
The Chargers have an opportunity to get back over. 500 with a victory over the winless Broncos
-
Ravens at Steelers: Live updates
Baltimore is trying to shake off a two-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh eyes another divisional...
-
Chiefs vs. Colts odds, picks, SNF bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Colts vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
SNF NFL DFS: top picks, lineups, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Bears-Raiders in London: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Bears and Raiders face off across the pond
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too