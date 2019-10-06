Cowboys vs. Packers: Live updates, game stats, highlights from NFC rivalry clash in Dallas

Few teams have brewed such a venomous rivalry in recent seasons as have the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, with the former being on the losing end of the stick more often than not, but with each war waged having come down to one or two plays that ultimately decided the outcome of the game.

Unless you've been asleep under a sedimentary rock without access to a television since 2013, you're well aware of how the #DezCaughtIt hashtag originated, and while that's the most prevailing example of why the Cowboys loathe the Packers, it doesn't help that they've dropped seven of their last 10 to The Cheese, including four in the last five meetings and two separate ousts from the playoffs. They didn't square off in 2018, but that's neither here nor there as Aaron Rodgers leads his charge into AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. By all accounts, however, he'll have to do it without his best offensive weapon in Davante Adams.

For the Cowboys, it appears to be a game that will see the return of Michael Gallup from a torn meniscus, and defensive end Robert Quinn has proven to be a terror in his quest to regain All-Pro form on a one-year, prove-it deal in Dallas. Both squads sit at 3-1 on the year after taking their first loss of the season in Week 4, but the Cowboys are favorites going in. Considering the history and how they've also dropped the last two at home to Rodgers, though, nothing can be assumed. This is especially true with Tyron Smith being absent from Dak Prescott's blindside.

The message for both teams is clear: play big, or suffer a two-game losing streak.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

