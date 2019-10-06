Cowboys vs. Packers: Live updates, highlights, game stats from NFC rivalry clash in Dallas

No matter what the plan was for the Dallas Cowboys entering their Week 5 clash with the Green Bay Packers -- it undoubtedly did not look like this. The first half saw the former come out of the gate firing offensively against the latter, before three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper's drop turned into an interception by cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Packers would turn that into a touchdown, and haven't looked back yet. If the Cowboys and Dak Prescott -- who now has two interceptions on the day -- can't right the ship in the second half, it'll be Aaron Rodgers' and Aaron Jones' game to lose in a contest where both are having their way at AT&T Stadium.

Follow all of the action in our live blog below:

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.

A massive NFC matchup is on tap in Arlington between the Packers and Cowboys on Sunday. Although the Packers offense will be handicapped without Davante Adams, their defense has its own set of concerns -- albeit not due to injury. They enter the contest as one of the worst run stopping teams in the league, and are going up against the reigning rushing champ in Ezekiel Elliott, which sets the stage for a big day on the ground for the Cowboys.

In an attempt to aid in the absence of Tyron Smith, and going up against dynamic edge rushers on both sides of the Packers defensive lines, you can expect Elliott to be fed early and often. He's the perfect fantasy starter for Week 5.