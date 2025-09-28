Cowboys vs. Packers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas in prime time

After much ado, it's Micah Parsons time in Dallas. Except the star pass rusher isn't suiting up for the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, as the All-Pro once desired. Instead, he'll be fired up to chase down Dak Prescott while Jerry Jones watches, and reaffirm the Green Bay Packers as an NFC contender.

The Packers proved vulnerable in Week 3, dropping a stunner to the lowly Cleveland Browns as Jordan Love's offensive line struggled to stand its ground. But they could be primed for a get-right spot on the road, with Parsons headlining their own defensive efforts. Even more troublesome for Dallas: Fresh off a road loss to the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys will be without top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whose high-ankle sprain figures to force Dak Prescott to lean upon George Pickens through the air.

Can the Cowboys right the ship while banged up, and somehow find a way to spoil Parsons' return to Dallas with a victory? Or is Green Bay just too good to overlook in this spot, with Love making his first appearance against the 'Boys since shredding them in the 2023 playoffs? Either way, this is must-see TV.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Packers live