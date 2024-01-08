The No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys (12-5) will try to take care of business against the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers (9-8) when they square off Sunday during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024. Dallas clinched the NFC East title during the final week of the regular season, cruising to a 38-10 win at Washington. Green Bay was supposed to be in rebuilding mode this season, but the Packers earned a playoff berth with a three-game winning streak to close the regular season. They beat the Panthers and Vikings in back-to-back road games before beating Chicago in a 17-9 final in Week 18.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Dallas is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Packers spread: Cowboys -7.5

Cowboys vs. Packers over/under: 50.5 points

Cowboys vs. Packers money line: Cowboys -365, Packers +285

DAL: Cowboys are 10-7 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 9-8 against the spread this season

Cowboys vs. Packers picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas wrapped up an impressive regular season with an NFC East-clinching win over Washington in Week 18. The Cowboys cruised to a 38-10 road win against the Commanders, as quarterback Dak Prescott completed 31 of 36 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Prescott has led one of the league's best offenses this season, racking up 4,516 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Running back Tony Pollard has provided balance to the offense, rushing for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns, averaging four yards per carry. The Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL in total yards per game (371.6) and fifth in yards allowed per game (299.7). Green Bay is outside the top 10 in both categories, and Dallas is riding a 16-game home winning streak. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams. The Packers have covered the spread in five of their last six games against the Cowboys, and they closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Jordan Love has been getting better throughout the season, throwing nine total touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last four outings.

Love has completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns this season while rushing for 247 yards and four scores. Running back Aaron Jones has been outstanding of late as well, rushing for more than 110 yards in all three games during the current winning streak. The Packers have a balanced attack that is capable of keeping this game close, especially since Dallas is dealing with the pressure of performing in the postseason. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Packers picks

The model has simulated Packers vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Cowboys in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Packers vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.