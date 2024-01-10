The No. 7 Green Bay Packers (9-8) will try to pull off an upset when they face the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Sunday during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024. Green Bay closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, clinching the final NFC playoff spot with a 17-9 win over Chicago in Week 18. Dallas lost back-to-back road games against the Bills and Dolphins, but has bounced back with wins over the Lions and Commanders to wrap up a successful regular season. The Cowboys are seeking their first Super Bowl win since 1996.

Cowboys vs. Packers spread: Cowboys -7.5

Cowboys vs. Packers over/under: 50.5 points

Cowboys vs. Packers money line: Cowboys -365, Packers +285

DAL: Cowboys are 10-7 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 9-8 against the spread this season

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has not only won 16 consecutive home games, but it has covered the spread in 12 of those victories. The Cowboys secured the NFC East title last week, easily covering the 13-point spread in their 38-10 win over the Commanders. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 31 of 36 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catching 13 passes for 98 yards and two scores.

The Cowboys have won 10 consecutive games as favorites, covering the spread in seven of those contests with an average margin of victory of 20.6 points per game. Their offense ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per game (371.6), and they are facing a Green Bay defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league. Dallas has too much firepower for Green Bay to handle, especially since the Packers have only covered the spread once in their last five games against NFC East teams. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay was supposed to be in rebuilding mode this year, so the pressure is squarely on Dallas in this matchup. The Cowboys have not even made an NFC Championship appearance since 1996, so their fan base has high expectations entering the playoffs. They have only covered the spread twice in their last six games, and they are 4-14 against the spread in their last 18 January games.

The Packers have dominated this head-to-head series, winning nine of the last 10 meetings while covering the spread in five of the last six. Quarterback Jordan Love has played like a seasoned veteran in key games, throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last four games. Running back Aaron Jones is coming off his three best performances of the season, giving the Packers plenty of momentum on offense heading into this contest. See which team to pick here.

