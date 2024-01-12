After coming from behind to win the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers for a 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend matchup on Sunday. This will mark the ninth time that these two teams have met in the NFL playoffs, with Green Bay winning the last two head-to-head matchups with Dallas during the NFL playoff bracket and bringing a four-game winning streak over the Cowboys into Sunday. However, the Packers had to claw their way into the 2024 NFL playoffs by winning their final three games, while the Cowboys looked like one of the NFC's most dominant teams throughout the year with a plus-194 point differential.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Dallas is favored by seven points in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Packers spread: Cowboys -7

Cowboys vs. Packers over/under: 50.5 points

Cowboys vs. Packers money line: Cowboys -343, Packers +271

DAL: Cowboys are 10-7 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 9-8 against the spread this season

Cowboys vs. Packers picks:

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas was in a two-game hole in the NFC East standings with only six weeks remaining the season, but was able to win the division thanks to wins over the Lions and Commanders to end the season and a Philadelphia collapse. Now, the Cowboys will host the Packers, who won their final three games to claim an NFC wild card spot.

Dak Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and also completed a career-high 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards with only nine interceptions this season. CeeDee Lamb has been virtually uncoverable this season, catching a league-leading 135 passes and producing 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay had its ups and downs during Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback, but he ultimately found his rhythm down the stretch and has played his best football when the Packers have needed it most. Over his final eight games, Love completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,150 yards and 18 touchdowns while only throwing one interception.

Dallas' pass defense struggled down the stretch against prolific pass offenses, giving up at least 284 passing yards to the Seahawks, Lions and Dolphins from Thanksgiving on. With Love showing more confidence than ever, expect head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur to put the game in his talented young quarterback's hands on Sunday.

How to make Cowboys vs. Packers picks

The model has simulated Packers vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the point total and it also says one side of the spread has all the value.

So who wins Packers vs. Cowboys in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread has all the value?