After blowing a 10-point lead in the final four minutes in a Week 3 loss, the Green Bay Packers will look to get back on track when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. It will also mark the return of former Cowboys standout defensive end Micah Parsons, who was traded by Dallas to the Packers a week before the regular season began. The Packers (2-1), who are unbeaten in the conference, are 5-4 on the road since the beginning of last year. The Cowboys (1-2), who are 3-7 on their home field since the start of 2024, have not beaten the Packers since 2016. Green Bay is 6-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium and has won five straight games overall versus the Cowboys. Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is out.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Green Bay is the -340 favorite (risk $340 to win $100) on the money line, while Dallas is at +270 (risk $100 to win $270).

Here are the NFL odds for the Cowboys vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Cowboys spread Packers -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Cowboys over/under 46.5 points Packers vs. Cowboys money line Packers -340, Cowboys +270

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love has only faced the Cowboys once in his career, but it was memorable. In the 2023 NFC Wild Card playoffs, he led the Packers to a stunning 48-32 win over Dallas in a game that wasn't even that close. Love finished by completing 16 of 21 passes (76.2%) for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Through three games this season, Love has completed 53 of 78 passes (67.9%) for 663 yards and five touchdowns.

Parsons helps anchor the Green Bay defense. He has already proven to be a game wrecker. Through three games, he has registered five tackles, including three solo, with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 stuffs. In 66 career games, Parsons has registered 261 tackles, including 175 solo, with nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 54 sacks, nine pass breakups and 42.5 stuffs.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott will look to get Dallas back into the win column after the Cowboys dropped a 31-14 decision at Chicago in Week 3. For the season, he has completed 90 of 126 passes (71.4%) for 800 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed four times for 20 yards. For his career, Prescott has played in 125 games, completing 67% of his passes for 32,237 yards and 216 touchdowns with 85 interceptions. He has also carried 424 times for 1,958 yards (4.6 average) and 29 touchdowns.

Tight end Jake Ferguson has been Prescott's top target. He has 27 receptions for 183 yards (6.8 average), including a long of 19. He has also converted six first downs. He is in his fourth season with the Cowboys, and has played in 50 career games. He has caught 176 passes for 1,612 yards (9.2 average) and seven touchdowns, and has converted 72 first downs.

How to make Packers vs. Cowboys picks

