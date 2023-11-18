An NFC battle is on tap between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Carolina is 1-8 overall and 1-3 at home, while Dallas is 6-3 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 49-17 win over the New York Giants, making them winners in three of their last four games. The Panthers are looking to snap a two-game slide after losing to the Chicago Bears 16-13 in their last outing. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 10-5.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 42 points. Before making any Panthers vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Cowboys and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the game:.

Cowboys vs. Panthers spread: Panthers +10.5

Cowboys vs. Panthers over/under: 42 points

Cowboys vs. Panthers money line: Panthers +423, Cowboys -578

Cowboys vs. Panthers picks: See picks here

Cowboys vs. Panthers live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Panthers

Carolina started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Chicago. The Panthers fell just short of the Bears by a score of 16-13. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Carolina in their matchups with Chicago: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers are clearly in rebuilding mode, but have several talented young players to build around. All eyes are rightfully on the development of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The rookie signal caller enters this matchup completing 62.8% off his pass attempts for 1,560 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. His top target has been veteran Adam Thielen, who enters this matchup with 68 catches for 652 yards and four TDs. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Meanwhile, Dallas can now show off five landslide victories after its most recent game on Sunday. The Cowboys defeated the New York Giants with ease, winning 49-17. Dallas was heavily favored coming into this match, and the Cowboys handled business. Dak Prescott continued his recent habit of posting big stat lines, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his passes, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground.

Prescott is on a roll when it comes to passing yards, as he's now gone over 300 in the last three games he's played. The team also got plenty of help courtesy of CeeDee Lamb, who gained 165 total yards and two touchdowns. Lamb enters this matchup with 68 catches for 975 yards and four TDs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Panthers vs. Cowboys picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Cowboys on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Panthers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.