The Carolina Panthers are point-spread favorites in a game for the first time since 2022 as they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers (3-10) enter off a close 22-16 loss at the Eagles, while the Cowboys (5-8) fell at home to the Bengals on Monday night, 27-20. The teams most recently met in November 2023, a 33-10 Dallas victory. The Panthers are 6-7 against the spread, while the Cowboys are 4-9 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Cowboys odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 43. Carolina is a -152 money line favorite (risk $152 to win $100), while Dallas is a +127 underdog. Before making any Cowboys vs. Panthers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 15 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Panthers spread: Panthers -2.5

Cowboys vs. Panthers over/under: 43 points

Cowboys vs. Panthers money line: Panthers -152, Cowboys +127

Cowboys vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cowboys vs. Panthers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys are in the midst of a lost year but will the Panthers have any answer for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb? Against Cincinnati in Week 14, Lamb caught seven passes for 93 yards but was mostly quiet in the second half. On the season, he has 85 catches for 973 yards and five scores, a far cry from his 135-1,749-12 season in 2023. Part of that is the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott has missed half the season due to injury and won't return until 2025.

Running back Rico Dowdle is making his case to be Dallas' long term answer at the position with his solid play in recent weeks. Dowdle has rushed for back-to-back 100-plus yard games, including an 18 carry, 131 yard performance vs. the Bengals. Carolina has the league's worst defense against the run (170.1 yards allowed per game) so Dallas' top running back has a chance to feast in Week 15. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers will rely on running back Chuba Hubbard now that rookie Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL in Week 14. Hubbard has been excellent this season with 215 carries or 1,015 yards and eight scores. He managed to post 92 yards rushing and a touchdown against a top Eagles unit in Week 14 and should excel against a Cowboys team who is third worst against the run in 2024 (141.9 yards allowed per game).

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen has formed a nice combination with quarterback Bryce Young, especially over these last two weeks. Thielen has 17 catches on 21 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's two most recent defeats. He might continue the positive string in a soft matchup against a banged up Dallas secondary this Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Dallas vs. Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Cowboys vs. Panthers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Panthers on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Dallas vs. Carolina spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 205-139 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.