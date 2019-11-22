Cowboys vs. Patriots odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 92-63 roll

The New England Patriots will look to secure their 10th win of the season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Cowboys (6-4) are 3-2 on the road this season, while the Patriots (9-1) are 4-0 on their home field. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Patriots are 3-0 against NFC East teams this season. New England is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Cowboys picks of your own, see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players during that span.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Patriots.

Cowboys vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -6.5

Cowboys vs. Patriots over-under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Patriots money line: Cowboys +230, Patriots -300

DAL: 1-1 against AFC East teams

NE: Outscored opponents 287-108

The model knows New England has a plus-179 point differential through the first 10 games of the season, the sixth largest point differential in the league through the first 10 games since 1966. Since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule, only seven teams have allowed fewer than 200 points in a season.

Quarterback Tom Brady leads New England's offense, completing 256-of-402 passes for 2,752 yards and 14 touchdowns. Brady's best game was a Week 5 win over the Washington Redskins when he completed 28-of-42 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games in November.

But just because New England is perfect at home does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Cowboys spread on Sunday.

That's because Dallas has won three of its last four games and taking aim at a fourth straight winning season and fifth out of the past six years. The Cowboys are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games in November. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been prolific this season, completing 247-of-365 passes for 3,221 yards, an average of 322.1 per game, with 21 touchdowns and a 104.1 passer rating.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been prolific this season, completing 247-of-365 passes for 3,221 yards, an average of 322.1 per game, with 21 touchdowns and a 104.1 passer rating.