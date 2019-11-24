Cowboys vs. Patriots odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 92-63 roll

The New England Patriots will look to continue their recent dominance over the Dallas Cowboys when they meet on Sunday, and it could be one of the most-bet games of the entire season. The Cowboys (6-4) are 6-7 on the road since the beginning of last year, while the Patriots (9-1) are a perfect 12-0 at home over the past two seasons. This must-see game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Patriots have won the last five games in the series, including a 30-6 victory the last time they met in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2015. New England is favored by 5.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Patriots odds, down one from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Cowboys picks of your own, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Cowboys vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -5.5

Cowboys vs. Patriots over-under: 44.5 points

Cowboys vs. Patriots money line: Cowboys +200, Patriots -250

DAL: 1-1 against AFC East teams

NE: Outscored opponents 287-108

Since 1994, New England has had 23 winning seasons, including this year, and 19 in a row. The Patriots have won 10 or more games in 17 of the past 18 seasons and are 264-90, including 30-10 in the postseason, under coach Bill Belichick. Since beginning play as the Boston Patriots in 1960, New England has made 26 postseason appearances and won six Super Bowls, including last season when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is quarterback Tom Brady's top receiving weapon with 68 receptions for 716 yards (10.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has had six 20-plus yard receiving plays. Edelman has 39 receptions for 380 yards and two touchdowns over the past five games and will be leaned on heavily on Sunday with fellow wide receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) both questionable.

That's because Dallas has won three of its last four games and taking aim at a fourth straight winning season and fifth out of the past six years. The Cowboys are also 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games in November. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been prolific this season, completing 247-of-365 passes for 3,221 yards, an average of 322.1 per game, with 21 touchdowns and a 104.1 passer rating.

