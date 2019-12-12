Cowboys vs. Rams: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Dallas 6-7; Los Angeles 8-5
What to Know
The Dallas Cowboys will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 862 yards last week.
Dallas scored first but ultimately less than the Chicago Bears in their game last week. The Cowboys took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. RB Ezekiel Elliott put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 81 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 28-12 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.
Dallas came up short against Los Angeles when the two teams last met in January, falling 30-22. The loss knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Rams with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Los Angeles have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last five years.
- Jan 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Dallas 22
- Oct 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 35 vs. Dallas 30
