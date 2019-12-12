Cowboys vs. Rams: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Dallas 6-7; Los Angeles 8-5

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 862 yards last week.

Dallas scored first but ultimately less than the Chicago Bears in their game last week. The Cowboys took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. RB Ezekiel Elliott put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 81 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 28-12 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.

Dallas came up short against Los Angeles when the two teams last met in January, falling 30-22. The loss knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Rams with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Over/Under: 49

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last five years.