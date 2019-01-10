Cowboys vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions by advanced model on 16-6 run

With just eight teams remaining in the 2019 NFL Playoffs, the Divisional schedule features matchups that pit some of the league's hottest teams against each other. That's the case on Saturday night when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the second game on the NFL Divisional schedule. The Cowboys have won eight of their last nine, while the Rams went 13-3 this season with a prolific offense and a disruptive defense led by Aaron Donald. Los Angeles is a seven-point favorite, unchanged from the opening line, with the total at 49.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds. Before you make your NFL playoff predictions for this bout, be sure to check out the top Cowboys vs. Rams picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows that balance is key to the Rams' offense. L.A. had the No. 2-ranked total offense and scoring offense, and ranked in the top five in passing and rushing in 2018. Rams head coach and play-caller Sean McVay has a number of weapons at his disposal at the skill positions and uses that versatility to catch opposing defenses off guard. Quarterback Jared Goff had a career-high 32 touchdowns and posted a QB rating of over 100 for the second straight season, while running back Todd Gurley was third in rushing yards with 1,251.

And against the Cowboys, McVay will lean on running back Gurley against a banged-up Cowboys defensive line. DT Maliek Collins, DE Tyrone Crawford and DL David Irving are all ailing heading into the Divisional round. Gurley has been limited in practice this week with a knee injury, but should be healthier after sitting the last two games of the regular season and using the bye week to continue resting up.

But just because L.A. has plenty of firepower doesn't mean Goff, Gurley, and company will cover the Cowboys vs. Rams spread.

The model also knows that Dallas' line, anchored by defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, has been the team's strength all season. While Crawford has produced 5.5 sacks, Lawrence posted 10.5 and forced two fumbles. If the Cowboys can exert enough pressure from the outside to force Goff to step up in the pocket, freed linebackers should be able to bring him down.

The MVP of Dallas' offense has been wideout Amari Cooper. Acquired from the Raiders in a midseason trade, the veteran has produced 725 yards on 53 receptions in nine games with Big D. He came up huge in the wild-card game, setting up three scoring drives with critical plays and leading the way with 106 receiving yards. Running back Ezekiel Elliott churned out plenty of first downs in that contest, going for 169 yards from scrimmage and a score.

