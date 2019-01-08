Cowboys vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions by model on 16-6 run

The Dallas Cowboys, fresh off a Wild Card Round win at home against the Seahawks, head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the Divisional Round. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. These teams have met eight times in the postseason, but not since 1986, when the Rams blanked the Cowboys 20-0. Los Angeles is a seven-point home favorite, while the Over-Under is 49 in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Rams picks and NFL predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Rams quarterback Jared Goff followed up an impressive sophomore season with an eye-popping 2018 campaign in which his completion rate, passing yardage and touchdown totals all increased. He's thrown for nearly 4,700 yards, 32 touchdowns and notched a completion percentage of 65.

MVP candidate Todd Gurley had more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage and scored a league-high 21 times. In addition to gouging defenses for 4.9 yards per carry, the running back has snagged 59 balls for 580 yards.

But just because L.A. has plenty of firepower doesn't mean Goff, Gurley, and company will cover the Cowboys vs. Rams spread.

The model also knows that Dallas' line, anchored by defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, has been the team's strength all season. While Crawford has produced 5.5 sacks, Lawrence posted 10.5 and forced two fumbles. If the Cowboys can exert enough pressure from the outside to force Goff to step up in the pocket, freed linebackers should be able to bring him down.

The MVP of Dallas' offense has been wideout Amari Cooper. Acquired from the Raiders in a midseason trade, the veteran has produced 725 yards on 53 receptions in nine games with Big D. He came up huge in the wild-card game, setting up three scoring drives with critical plays and leading the way with 106 receiving yards. Running back Ezekiel Elliott churned out plenty of first downs in that contest, going for 169 yards from scrimmage and a score.

