Cowboys vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions by top-rated model on 16-6 run

The second game of the NFC Divisional schedule features the 13-3 Los Angeles Rams, coming off a first-round bye, taking on the 10-6 Dallas Cowboys, who knocked off the Seahawks in the Wild Card round. Dallas finished sixth in the NFL in scoring defense (20.3 points per game), while L.A. was second in scoring offense at 32.9. This is the ninth all-time postseason contest between these squads and the first since 1986. While Los Angeles has won the previous two games, the head-to-head playoff series is even at 4-4. Los Angeles is a 7-point home favorite, the same as where the line opened. The Over-Under is at 48 in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds, down one from the opener amid concerns about the weather. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Rams picks and NFL predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Rams running back Todd Gurley will present plenty of matchup problems for Dallas' defense. Not only is he netting five yards per carry, he also caught 59 balls for nearly 600 yards out of the backfield. His 1,831 yards from scrimmage was fourth-best in the league and his size and agility provide trouble for secondaries.

Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed a stellar regular season that saw him throw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also completed 65 percent of his throws, increases in all three categories over 2017. He also led the Rams to a 7-1 home record.

But just because L.A. has plenty of firepower doesn't mean Goff, Gurley, and company will cover the Cowboys vs. Rams spread.

The model also knows that after a strong performance in which he completed 67 percent of his passes against a ferocious Seahawks pass defense, quarterback Dak Prescott will try to get the ball out quickly against the Rams' dominant front seven. His ability to break out of tackles last week, including a remarkable 16-yard scramble on third-and-14 in the fourth quarter that set up his 1-yard touchdown sneak, proved to be the difference-maker.

