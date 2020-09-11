The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will christen the new SoFi Stadium with the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season, and it is expected to be a shootout. The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 8-8 season and are ready for redemption. The salary cap-strapped Rams are a different team than the one that lost Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season. Los Angeles went 9-7 last season and still has Jared Goff at quarterback, but he took a step back in 2019 and the team is still sorting out the weapons he will have to work with.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 51.5.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Rams vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Rams spread: Dallas -3

Cowboys vs. Rams over-under: 51.5

Cowboys vs. Rams money line: Dallas -160, Los Angeles +140

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott threw for more than 250 yards in 11 games last season.

Rams: QB Jared Goff threw for at least two TD passes in five straight games to end last season.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games on FieldTurf, and the offense has speed to burn and quarterback Dak Prescott to make big plays. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both went over 1,100 yards last season and combined for 14 touchdowns, while CeeDee Lamb was drafted to give the Cowboys what should be one of the top receiving trios in the league. Prescott threw for 4,902 yards and 30 TDs last season, and he completed more than 65 percent of his passes.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott faces a Rams defense that allowed more than 113 rushing yards per game last season. Elliott ran for 1,357 yards after a slow start due to a holdout and added 420 receiving yards.

The Rams are 0-7-1 in their last eight games as home underdogs, while the offense could struggle against a Dallas defense that was ninth in total defense (327 yards per game) and 11th in scoring (20.1 points) last season.

Why the Rams can cover

Goff had a setback in 2019 after leading the team to a 13-3 mark during the NFC championship season. He threw for 4,638 yards and 22 touchdowns in his fourth season but also threw 16 interceptions and was sacked 22 times. He was hampered by the team's struggling running game, but the Rams, who are 4-1 against the spread in the past five season openers, have players who can take over for the departed and oft-injured Todd Gurley.

The Rams, who are 12-3-1 against the spread in their past 16 games against NFC foes, drafted Cam Akers in the second round to go with 2019 third-rounder Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown. The Rams' defense is spearheaded by Aaron Donald, who had 12.5 sacks in 2019. The secondary also could be a strength with Jalen Ramsey coming over at midseason last year and recently inking a contract extension.

