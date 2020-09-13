It won't be the celebration with fans that the team wanted, but the Los Angeles Rams will try to open their new stadium in style when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Jared Goff was third in the league in passing yards in 2019, but the Rams took a step back as injuries and salary cap issues started to take a toll. Todd Gurley struggled when he was healthy, and the team has moved on with young runners ready to step in.

The Cowboys went 8-8 and missed the playoffs last season despite having one of the most talented offenses in the league. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in the inaugural game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Dallas is a two-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 51.5.

Cowboys vs. Rams spread: Dallas -2

Cowboys vs. Rams over-under: 51.5

Cowboys vs. Rams money line: Dallas -135, Los Angeles +115

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott threw for more than 250 yards in 11 games last season.

Rams: QB Jared Goff threw for at least two TD passes in five straight games to end last season.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is 4-2 straight-up in the past six meetings, and the Cowboys were in the top 10 last season in scoring offense (27.1 points per game) and scoring defense (20.1). The offense led the NFL in total yardage, averaging 431.5 yards per game, and was second in passing yards (296.7).

Dak Prescott completed 65.1 percent of his passes and was second in the NFL with 4,902 yards and fourth in touchdowns with 30. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was a major weapon, putting up 79 catches for 1,189 yards despite being slowed by injuries in several late-season games.

Cooper is complemented well by Michael Gallup, who averaged 16.8 yards on his 66 catches, while CeeDee Lamb is expected to be an upgrade over Randall Cobb. Elliott also caught 54 passes to go with 1,357 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread in its past eight games in September, and Goff still has plenty of talent. The Rams were 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2019, but Goff threw a career-high 626 passes and averaged 7.4 yards per completion. He was sacked 22 times and threw 16 interceptions. The good news is he faces a defense that had just seven picks and 17 total takeaways in 2019. The Cowboys also ranked 19th in sacks.

The Rams, who have covered the spread in 12 of their last 16 games against NFC teams, struggled on the ground last season, with Gurley hobbled. Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, and Cam Akers, a 2020 second-rounder, will compete to be the featured back. L.A.'s defense is led by two-time Player of the Year Aaron Donald, while the addition of Jalen Ramsey to the secondary in a midseason trade made the unit a strength.

