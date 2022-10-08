The Los Angeles Rams will try to bounce back from a poor showing against San Francsico when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles had its two-game winning streak snapped in the 24-9 loss to the 49ers earlier this week. The Cowboys are trending in the opposite direction, entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak following a 25-10 win over Washington last Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 42. Before entering any Cowboys vs. Rams picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Cowboys:

Rams vs. Cowboys spread: Rams -5.5

Rams vs. Cowboys over/under: 42 points

Why the Rams can cover

Dallas took advantage of Cincinnati's early-season hangover in Week 2 before beating a pair of mediocre teams the last two weeks. The Cowboys are up against a much tougher challenge this week, as the Rams are motivated following a poor performance against San Francisco on Monday night. Dallas was a 7-point home underdog to Cincinnati three weeks ago and is now only a 5.5-point underdog on the road against the defending champs, suggesting some value on the home team.

Los Angeles has suffered a pair of losses due to poor decision making from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the veteran should turn things around. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 42 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams have gone 11-3 in their last 14 games, while Dallas is 1-5 in its last six games against NFC West teams.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The betting market has still not caught up to how well Dallas is playing without starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the field. Backup Cooper Rush has completed 60.8% of his passes for 737 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have each gone over 270 receiving yards, combining for three touchdown catches.

Los Angeles is dealing with severe injury issues along its offensive line, so it could have third-string linemen on the field for this game. The Rams have struggled to run the ball and protect Stafford, which does not bode well against a Dallas defense that features Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games, including each of their last five road games.

