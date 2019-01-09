Cowboys vs. Rams odds, line: NFL divisional round picks, predictions by expert who's 19-5 on L.A. games

The Rams look to ride their home-field dominance when they host the Cowboys in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. L.A. went 7-1 at home, averaging 37.1 points, while Dallas finished 3-5 on the road. However, that includes a 3-1 road finish once wide receiver Amari Cooper joined the Cowboys. Sportsbooks list the Rams as seven-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Rams vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Rams vs. Cowboys picks and NFL Playoff predictions, see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend, including nailing Dallas (-1.5) against the Seahawks. He also has an uncanny feel for the Rams: In his past 24 against-the-spread picks involving Los Angeles, White has been right 19 times. Moreover, White is on a sparkling 55-31 roll on all his NFL picks, returning nearly $2,100 to anyone following them.

This is the same expert who has cashed big in last season's Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has broken down Rams vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle and locked in a strong pointspread pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Rams led the NFC in scoring (32.9 points per game) and total offense (421.1 yards per game) with a balanced attack built around running back Todd Gurley. He erupted for 21 touchdowns in just 14 games and will likely be ready to roll Saturday after sitting out the final two games of the regular season with a knee issue. On the other side of the ball, Aaron Donald anchors a fierce defensive front. The only unanimous first-team All Pro after racking up 20.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles, Donald demands a constant double-team, and often that's not enough to block him.

But just because the Rams are a rested powerhouse doesn't mean they'll cover a touchdown against the streaking Cowboys.

NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott, who rested in Week 17 and gashed the Seahawks for 169 yards from scrimmage last week, faces a Rams defense that allows a league-high 5.1 yards per carry. Elliott has had extra room to run ever since Cooper arrived to stretch defenses. Dallas has scored 27-plus points in five of its past eight games, with Cooper emerging as a legitimate No. 1 wideout.

Dallas ranked sixth in scoring defense (20.3 points) and shut down Seattle's vaunted running game last week. The Cowboys are a sparkling 20-7-1 against the spread in their past 28 games on grass.

