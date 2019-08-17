Cowboys vs. Rams odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason NFL in Hawaii picks from expert on 63-46 roll

One of the marquee matchups of the 2019 NFL preseason unfolds Saturday evening at 10 p.m. ET when the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams meet at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. It's a 10 p.m. ET kickoff between these NFC contenders. Both have their sights set on the 2020 Super Bowl, but the focus will be on player development on Saturday as Los Angeles and Dallas look to keep their key contributors fresh while getting an extended look at rookies and others battling to make the final roster. The latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds show Dallas as a 3.5-point favorite after the line opened at two, while the over-under for total points is 38.5, down sharply after opening at 42.5. Before making your own Cowboys vs. Rams picks, listen to the predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney has been a winner for SportsLine members in every sport, but the NFL is his specialty. An acclaimed sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. Now a SportsLine expert, Tierney was all over the Patriots covering in the Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Tierney has evaluated Cowboys vs. Rams from every angle and locked in his strong NFL in Hawaii picks. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that Rams coach Sean McVay has a reputation for holding his starters out in the preseason, and the Rams certainly weren't impressive in their opener last week in a 14-3 loss to the Raiders. Key players like Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and Brandin Cooks all sat as Los Angeles mustered just 190 yards of total offense.

Young running backs Darrell Henderson (6 carries, 13 yards) and John Kelly (3 carries for 10 yards) weren't able to find much space, while backup quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Brandon Allen and John Wolford combined for just 133 yards through the air.

Known as one of the most innovative offensive minds in the NFL, McVay has kept it extremely vanilla in the preseason. Last week's loss was the fifth straight preseason game in which the Rams have scored 21 or fewer points and the third time during that span they've been held to single-digits.

But just because Los Angeles keeps it basic in the preseason doesn't mean it can't stay within the Cowboys vs. Rams spread in this neutral-site battle.

The Cowboys also looked flat in Week 1 of the preseason, dropping their opener 17-9 to the 49ers. Dallas moved the ball with some success early, but was forced to settle for three field goal attempts on its first four drives. Most frustrating for the Cowboys was their lack of success in the run game. Coach Jason Garrett hoped to see a strong effort from rookie running backs Tony Pollard and Mike Weber as they look for options in the midst of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Instead, those two combined for 10 carries and just 34 yards.

Dallas has now dropped four of its last five preseason games and its outlook isn't much better this week with as many as 20 players reportedly missing practice time this week. Elliott (holdout), Amari Cooper (heel), Zack Martin (back), Sean Lee (knee), Robert Quinn (hand) and DeMarcus Lawrence (hip) are just some of the key Dallas veterans who likely won't be on the field in Honolulu.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but he's isolated an alarming stat that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Cowboys? And what alarming stat makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Rams vs. Cowboys pick for Saturday, all from the acclaimed expert who went 63-46 on NFL picks against the spread last season, and find out.