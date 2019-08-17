Cowboys vs. Rams odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason NFL in Hawaii picks from proven expert on 63-46 roll

For the first time in NFL history, Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, will host a preseason game as the Cowboys and Rams meet up at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Los Angeles is designated as the home team, but it's a neutral-site game in reality for these NFC title contenders. Don't expect to see much, if any, of players such as Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper as both sides continue to give looks to unproven players this early in the preseason. Ezekiel Elliott will also be a no-show as he continues his contract holdout. Handicappers list Dallas as a 3.5-point favorite in the Cowboys vs. Rams odds, with the over-under for total points set at 37. With fluid depth charts and plenty of lesser-known players seeing extended time, you'll definitely want to see the NFL predictions from NFL expert Mike Tierney before locking in any Cowboys vs. Rams picks of your own.

Tierney knows that Rams coach Sean McVay has a reputation for holding his starters out in the preseason, and the Rams certainly weren't impressive in their opener last week in a 14-3 loss to the Raiders. Key players like Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, and Brandin Cooks all sat as Los Angeles mustered just 190 yards of total offense.

Young running backs Darrell Henderson (6 carries, 13 yards) and John Kelly (3 carries for 10 yards) weren't able to find much space, while backup quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Brandon Allen and John Wolford combined for just 133 yards through the air.

Known as one of the most innovative offensive minds in the NFL, McVay has kept it extremely vanilla in the preseason. Last week's loss was the fifth straight preseason game in which the Rams have scored 21 or fewer points and the third time during that span they've been held to single-digits.

But just because Los Angeles keeps it basic in the preseason doesn't mean it can't stay within the Cowboys vs. Rams spread in this neutral-site battle.

Tierney has also considered that the Cowboy have been hit hard by the injury bug this preseason, leaving them thin at a number of positions. Though Elliott's absence has been contract related, he's left rookie Tony Pollard and well-traveled veteran Alfred Morris at the top of the running back depth chart. Key defenders such as Robert Quinn (hand), DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and Sean Lee (knee) have also been held out.

Prescott went one series in the opener and could see a little more action in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. But without Elliott, Cooper (heel) and several other pieces on offense, it'll be tough for him to move the ball consistently. Dallas went 0-4 in the preseason last year and now has dropped five straight after losing to San Francisco last week. The 17-9 loss was also the third consecutive preseason game where Dallas has failed to hit double-digits on the scoreboard.

