The field conditions at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro have become quite the talking point ahead of the showdown between the Cowboys and Ravens. Now, the NFLPA executive director has weighed in.

JC Tretter, a former center who now leads the players' union, posted a lengthy social media comment on Friday discussing a variety of topics.

Let's break down a few key points here:

"The concern heading into this week was that the field would be loose, patchy, and lead to excessive slipping." -- Obviously, this is a major concern, and something many players at the soccer club Flamengo have complained about NFL have been in communication about field conditions and both have had field experts in Brazil "for days."

Obviously, this is a major concern, and something NFL have been in communication about field conditions and both have had field experts in Brazil "for days." "They recommended reinforced stitching to help the surface hold together and brought in equipment to reinforce as much of the field as possible before the game." -- This is the work that's been done in the past few days. How it holds up, of course, remains TBD; Brazil has received a ton of rain recently. For what it's worth, NFL field director Nick Pappas said Monday, "We've got to have plans in place to ensure that you can mitigate the weather the best you can and, right now, we feel we're in a good spot."

This is the work that's been done in the past few days. How it holds up, of course, remains TBD; Brazil has received a ton of rain recently. For what it's worth, NFL field director Nick Pappas said Monday, "We've got to have plans in place to ensure that you can mitigate the weather the best you can and, right now, we feel we're in a good spot." "We need field standards that account for both safety and performance." This has been an NFLPA talking point for a bit. Tretter specifically mentioned last week's Titans-Eagles game in Nashville in which the Nissan Stadium turf melted players' cleats

This has been an NFLPA talking point for a bit. Tretter specifically mentioned last week's Titans-Eagles game in Nashville in which the Nissan Stadium turf "This reinforces one of our concerns about international expansion." More international games means more field, which means more field concerns. The first NFL game in Brazil, in São Paulo in 2024, featured major playing surface issues and complaints

The Ravens and the Cowboys face off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.