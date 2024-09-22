Cowboys vs. Ravens live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch NFL Kickoff Game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Sunday afternoon's showdown between the 0-2 Baltimore Ravens and the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 is going to provide a near-postseason-like intensity.

Why? Both squads are coming off of embarrassing losses at home in Week 2. The Ravens blew a 23-13 fourth quarter lead against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, giving them their 11th loss when ahead by seven or more points in the fourth quarter since the beginning of the decade in 2020. No other team in the league has more than seven such defeats in the 2020's, and the Ravens' 11th such stumbles are the most by any team in a five-year span in the play-by-play data tracking era, since 1991.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cowboys lost their second home game in a row while allowing 44 or more points with their 2023 NFC Wild Card Round defeat against the Green Bay Packers (48-32) and their Week 2 humiliation against the New Orleans Saints (44-19). These two home losses in succession give them the distinction of being the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to surrender 44 or more points in back-to-back home games.

Dallas happens to be 10-1 in their last 11 games following a loss, and quarterback Dak Prescott's 116.4 passer rating in games after a defeat since 2021, when he returned from his gruesome season-ending ankle injury he suffered in 2020, is the NFL's best over the last three years. However, Baltimore two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost four consecutive starts either when he was in college at Louisville or in the NFL with the Ravens. Between his team's AFC Championship game defeat and their 0-2 start in 2024, that streak is in jeopardy.

Which team will rebound with a victory, and which will will feel the heat turned up on them early in the 2024 season? Stay tuned to this live blow below for all the key updates for this matchup from AT&T Stadim!

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -1; O/U 47.5