Cowboys vs. Ravens live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch NFL Kickoff Game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Sunday afternoon's showdown between the 0-2 Baltimore Ravens and the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 is going to provide a near-postseason-like intensity.

Why? Both squads are coming off of embarrassing losses at home in Week 2. The Ravens blew a 23-13 fourth quarter lead against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, giving them their 11th loss when ahead by seven or more points in the fourth quarter since the beginning of the decade in 2020. No other team in the league has more than seven such defeats in the 2020's, and the Ravens' 11th such stumbles are the most by any team in a five-year span in the play-by-play data tracking era, since 1991. 

On the other side of this matchup, the Cowboys lost their second home game in a row while allowing 44 or more points with their 2023 NFC Wild Card Round defeat against the Green Bay Packers (48-32) and their Week 2 humiliation against the New Orleans Saints (44-19). These two home losses in succession give them the distinction of being the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to surrender 44 or more points in back-to-back home games. 

Dallas happens to be 10-1 in their last 11 games following a loss, and quarterback Dak Prescott's 116.4 passer rating in games after a defeat since 2021, when he returned from his gruesome season-ending ankle injury he suffered in 2020, is the NFL's best over the last three years. However, Baltimore two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost four consecutive starts either when he was in college at Louisville or in the NFL with the Ravens. Between his team's AFC Championship game defeat and their 0-2 start in 2024, that streak is in jeopardy.

Which team will rebound with a victory, and which will will feel the heat turned up on them early in the 2024 season? Stay tuned to this live blow below for all the key updates for this matchup from AT&T Stadim!

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Ravens -1; O/U 47.5

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 44-19 home opener defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, and fortunately for Dallas, no quarterback has been better in the next game after a loss than Dak Prescott since 2021. 

Dak Prescott Following a Loss, Since 2021

Comp pct      74%

Pass YPG    292.8

TD-INT       26-5

Passer rtg  116.4 <<

>> Best in NFL in span

 
Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (back) and 2024 first-round pick rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion) are both active today against the Cowboys. 

 
No surprises with the Dallas Cowboys' inactives today. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) is back, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) will play despite missing a couple practices early in the week. 

 
Lamar Jackson's record in first games at new stadiums is ahead of some of the NFL's best quarterbacks ever. 

Best Record in 1st Career NFL Start at Stadium, Since 1970 Including Playoffs (Min. 15 Starts)

                            W-L Win Pct

Lamar Jackson << 24-4 .857

Joe Montana        24-6 .800

Patrick Mahomes 25-7 .781

Tom Brady            33-12 .733

>> 1st start at AT&T Stadium on Sunday

 
Lamar Jackson is making his first career start at AT&T Stadium. He has a 24-4 record in his first career start at a stadium including playoffs, which is the best such record since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger among those with at least 15 starts. 

Here are the current stadiums he hasn't started at yet:

  • Soldier Field (Bears)
  • US Bank Stadium (Vikings)
  • Lambeau Field (Packers)
  • Bank of America Stadium (Panthers)
  • AT&T Stadium (Cowboys, will start today)
 
Despite starting 0-2, the Ravens are leading the NFL in total yards per game on offense this season entering Week 3 (417.5). Baltimore is the first 0-2 team to lead the league in total offense through Week 2 since the 1994 New England Patriots. They have the fourth-best total yards differential (+222) by an 0-2 team in the Super Bowl era.

 
The Ravens, who had the NFL's best regular season record in 2023 at 13-4 are looking to avoid only the second 0-3 start in franchise history (2015). Only three teams have won the Super Bowl after an 0-2 start: the 1993 Dallas Cowboys, the 2001 New England Patriots and the 2007 New York Giants. 

 
Reigning NFL MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has lost three consecutive starts dating to last season's AFC Championship game, and he will look to avoid losing four in a row for the first time in either his college or pro football career.   

 
The Dallas Cowboys are 10-1 in their last 11 games following a loss, and quarterback Dak Prescott's 116.4 passer rating in games after a loss since 2021, when he returned from his gruesome season-ending ankle injury he suffered in 2020, is the best in the NFL in that span.   

Cowboys' last 11 games following a loss



W-L

10-1

PPG

31.7

PPG Allowed

16.5

PPG Differential

+15.3

