Cowboys vs. Ravens live updates: Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson lead teams into matchup in Brazil

The NFL is coming to the football world from Brazil for just the third time and for the first time from Rio de Janeiro with a showdown of two of the league's top offenses. Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) against four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (1-1).

Baltimore is fresh off a disappointing 24-17 home loss versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, while Dallas is flying high after a 37-20 bounce-back victory over the Washington Commanders, in which Prescott tossed four touchdowns. That powered him past Cowboys predecessor Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns in team history in a winning effort. Both the Ravens (29.0 points per game, seventh in the NFL) and the Cowboys (28.5 points per game, eighth in the NFL) entered Week 3 with top 10 scoring offenses, so points could come in bunces in Rio on Sunday afternoon.

Will Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and Baltimore's offense outdo Dallas' high-flying passing attack with Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens? Or will Dallas do just enough to help out first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his evolving unit to emerge victorious?

Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 27 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -3, O//U 53.5 (via DraftKings)