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Cowboys vs. Ravens live updates: Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson lead teams into matchup in Brazil

Keep up with all the biggest developments as two playoff hopefuls meet in Brazil

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The NFL is coming to the football world from Brazil for just the third time and for the first time from Rio de Janeiro with a showdown of two of the league's top offenses. Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) against four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (1-1). 

Baltimore is fresh off a disappointing 24-17 home loss versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, while Dallas is flying high after a 37-20 bounce-back victory over the Washington Commanders, in which Prescott tossed four touchdowns. That powered him past Cowboys predecessor Tony Romo for the most passing touchdowns in team history in a winning effort. Both the Ravens (29.0 points per game, seventh in the NFL) and the Cowboys (28.5 points per game, eighth in the NFL) entered Week 3 with top 10 scoring offenses, so points could come in bunces in Rio on Sunday afternoon.

Will Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and Baltimore's offense outdo Dallas' high-flying passing attack with Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens? Or will Dallas do just enough to help out first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his evolving unit to emerge victorious? 

Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Ravens live

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Ravens -3, O//U 53.5 (via DraftKings)
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Playing surface in Rio in question

CBS Sports NFL analyst JJ Watt took around the field at Maracanã Stadium in Rio today, and he discovered plug of artificial turf threaded into the grass. That's why the NFL has had to clear up concerns about the playing surface all week. The stadium has hosted two World Cup Finals (1950, 2014) and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

NFL in Rio: How field conditions look before Ravens-Cowboys Week 3 matchup in Brazil
Tyler Sullivan
NFL in Rio: How field conditions look before Ravens-Cowboys Week 3 matchup in Brazil
 
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The NFL returns to Brazil

Today's game between the Ravens and Cowboys taking place at Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is the third NFL game  in the country. The prior two games took place in Sao Paolo at Corinthians Arena. 

Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Sao Paulo, and in 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29. 

 
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Ravens inactive: WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) and DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) are active

Baltimore will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) on Sunday against the Cowboys. Other Ravens inactives include S K'Von Wallace, LB Carl Jones, WR Elijah Sarratt, DT Aeneas Peebles and QB Joe Fagnano (3rd QB). 

Zay Flowers (hamstring) will play, and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) will play for the first time since Sept. 14, 2025. Per ESPN, Carson Vinson, a 2025 fifth-round pick, is projected to make his first career start by replacing Stanley as the team's left tackle against the Cowboys. 

FS K'Von Wallace ILB Carl Jones WR Elijah Sarratt DT Aeneas Peebles QB Joe Fagnano (3rd QB)  

 
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Cowboys inactives

Dallas will be without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), CB Cobi Durant (hamstring) and Malik Hooker (forearm) as they all are injured and didn't travel with the team to Brazil.

Running back Emari Demercado, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius and wide receiver Camden Brown are also inactive for the Cowboys against the Baltimore Ravens.
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