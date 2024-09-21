The Dallas Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's marquee matchup in Week 3. Dallas (1-1) was crushed at home by New Orleans, 44-19, while Baltimore (0-2) blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to Las Vegas, 26-23. This is only the seventh matchup between the two franchises, with Baltimore having won five of the first six times. The Ravens won 34-17 at home in the teams' last matchup in 2020.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 1-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Cowboys odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47.5.

Ravens vs. Cowboys spread: Ravens -1

Ravens vs. Cowboys over/under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Cowboys money line: Ravens -114, Cowboys -105

Why the Ravens can cover

This is a must-win game for Baltimore, who must avoid an 0-3 start at all costs. The Ravens could easily be 2-0 had Isaiah Likely's foot been in bounds at the end of the Kansas City game as well as holding their 10-point home lead against the Raiders last week. With Pittsburgh 2-0 and the favorites over the Chargers again this week, being three games behind one of their division rivals would be a big problem this early in the season.

While quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has played well thus far, the team's new running back Derrick Henry has struggled. In two games, Henry has combined for only 130 yards rushing on 31 carries, scoring once. He must perform a lot better against a Dallas defense which gave up 190 yards to New Orleans last week and four touchdowns to Saints RB Alvin Kamara. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have to be better on defense than they were last week against New Orleans, giving up six touchdowns to the Saints on their first six possessions. On offense, Dallas had to abandon the rushing attack and pass often after the second quarter in catch-up mode. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 293 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions in the defeat. He faces a stingy Ravens unit this week, although Baltimore has allowed the most passing yards per game thus far (257.0) in 2024.

Dallas will have to rely on its top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, to exploit the Baltimore secondary. Lamb, who signed a four year, $136 million extension in August, caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. Third year receiver Jalen Tolbert (6-82-0 last week) and veteran Brandin Cooks (2-19-0) must make plays for opposing defenses such as Baltimore's not to focus as much on Lamb. The potential return of tight end Jake Ferguson would also be a big help for Dallas' potent passing attack. See which team to pick here.

