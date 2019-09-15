Cowboys vs. Redskins final score: Big play by Dak Prescott, Devin Smith steals early momentum

What began as a sloppy game for the Dallas Cowboys rapidly morphed into anything but, with their offense and defense finding their respective grooves in the second quarter. They weathered the first quarter storm by holding the Washington Redskins to just seven points, and then began airing it out in a big way -- targeting Josh Norman often. Norman gave up a 51-yard touchdown to the speedy Devin Smith that helped stretch the field for Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to rattle off rushing yards as well, and this mix put the aggressive Redskins on their heels going into halftime.

More importantly, the touchdown by Smith became the launch pad for what happened over the remainder of the game.

Despite a strong outing by future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson after being benched in Week 1, the Redskins lost the momentum they established early and paid for it dearly -- keeping their defense on the field longer than they would've liked as the Cowboys drove up time of possession and the score itself. Dak Prescott unleashed his dual-threat ability and punished the Redskins in the air and on the ground, the latter including a career-long 42-yard run in the second quarter. At the half, he had just as many rushing yards (57) as did Elliott, who truly began to establish himself after the half.

Even then, the Cowboys were sure to work in Tony Pollard once the fourth quarter arrived, and the rookie halfback looked solid in a late third quarter drive that ultimately stalled when a holding penalty against wide receiver Amari Cooper negated Pollard's first career NFL touchdown. That left four points on the field after Brett Maher, who looked shaky after nearly missing a point after earlier in the game that bounced off the uprights. In the end, it was the playcalling of Kellen Moore that again owned the day, and the young offensive coordinator showed grit by not being rattled after a slow offensive start.

Moore masterfully and successfully targeted Norman and the secondary, exploiting their fear with underneath routes and zone reads when they backed off pre-snap to prevent the deep ball. A sharp start by Keenum devolved into an uneven game wherein he couldn't consistently punish the Cowboys secondary. Despite crisp passes here and there, when it came time to make the clutch throw -- as evidenced with 11:04 remaining in the game when he sailed a pass to the flat on a failed fourth-down conversion -- Keenum simply couldn't deliver.

Peterson did what he could which included passing Hall of Famer Jim Brown on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdown list, but the Redskins were forced to abandon the run once the Cowboys took a two-possession lead. That allowed the Cowboys to truly key in on Keenum and the Redskins passing attack, and much to their pleasure. If Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods both come up with interceptions that could've and should've been reeled in, the final score wouldn't have been as close as it was.

