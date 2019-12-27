Cowboys vs. Redskins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 3-12; Dallas 7-8

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Washington Redskins can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Washington and the Dallas Cowboys will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Washington staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Redskins fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Giants last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Redskins lost to New York 41-35. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Steven Sims, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 17-9.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins are worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 199.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Redskins, Dallas enters the game with 425.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.