Cowboys vs. Redskins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

How to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins football game

Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 3-12; Dallas 7-8

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Washington Redskins can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Washington and the Dallas Cowboys will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Washington staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Redskins fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Giants last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Redskins lost to New York 41-35. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Steven Sims, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 17-9.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins are worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 199.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Redskins, Dallas enters the game with 425.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.

  • Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21
  • Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
  • Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
  • Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
  • Oct 29, 2017 - Dallas 33 vs. Washington 19
  • Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
  • Sep 18, 2016 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 23
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 34 vs. Dallas 23
  • Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 19 vs. Washington 16

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories