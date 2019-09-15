Cowboys vs. Redskins: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 NFC East matchup

History shows you can throw all football logic out the window whenever the Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Redskins.

It's one of the oldest and most venomous rivalries in all of sports, and although the Cowboys enter Week 2 with a team that is exponentially better on paper, the Redskins aren't expected to simply lay down to a team they live to hate. It's been all Cowboys in the series, though, especially as of late -- with Dallas owning a 71-45-2 record against Washington, which includes winning seven of the last 10 matchups. Coincidentally, the Cowboys are also 7-3 in the last 10 games played at FedEx Field, and that's robbed the Redskins of any home field advantage.

It'll be all the Redskins can do to contain quarterback Dak Prescott after he torched the New York Giants, and they'll have to do it -- along with trying to stop two-time NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott -- without injured defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Offensively, the Redskins will again be without Derrius Guice, but future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is one the Cowboys know well. In five career games against them, Peterson has 410 rushing yards on 97 attempts and 13 runs of more than 10 yards. So, much like the Redskins need to stop Elliott, the Cowboys need to to halt Peterson. Washington will also be without All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, however, making it tougher for Peterson and Case Keenum to find their groove.

Keenum threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, proving he still has the chops to successfully attack an opposing secondary, and the Cowboys pass rush will be paramount in shutting him down.

Let's get ready to rumble.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field (Landover)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

