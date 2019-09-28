Cowboys vs. Saints odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 79-53 run

The unbeaten Dallas Cowboys look to continue their best start in more than a decade in a hostile environment when they visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008 with a 31-6 win against Miami last week, while the Saints defeated the Seahawks by six without quarterback Drew Brees (thumb). Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at the Superdome. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Saints odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Cowboys vs. Saints picks of your own.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Saints on Sunday Night Football. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cowboys' offense is fourth in the league in scoring at 32.2 points per game, and it could be more of the same against a Saints defense that ranks 30th against the pass. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 920 yards and nine touchdowns, while wideout Amari Cooper is tied for the league lead with four receiving scores. Cooper has 16 catches for 248 yards, and Prescott also has veteran Randall Cobb (11 catches for 116 yards) and un-retired tight end Jason Witten (9-92) as safety valves.

Workhorse running back Ezekiel Elliott has been "eased" into the offense after a holdout, but he still is fourth in the league with 289 rushing yards, including 125 last week. Elliott finally appears to have a legitimate backup in rookie Tony Pollard, who added 103 yards in mop-up duty against Miami to give the Cowboys two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since 1998.

But just because Dallas has the firepower doesn't mean it will cover the Saints vs. Cowboys spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints are always tough to beat in the Superdome, where they are 14-3 over the past two-plus seasons, and they have won nine of the past 12 overall against Dallas. They are playing without all-time passing leader Brees, but backup Teddy Bridgewater is 18-12 as an NFL starter. He has a reliable target in wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is third in the league with 25 receptions for 266 yards. The Saints also will rely on running back Alvin Kamara to take the pressure off. Kamara had 92 receiving yards to go with 69 on the ground against the Seahawks and scored twice.

The Saints also are opportunistic, returning a fumble and a punt for touchdowns last week. Rookie return man Deonte Harris broke one after coaches had raved about his ability since the draft. He is also a threat as the primary kick returner and leads the NFL in punt return (107) and combined return yards (203).

So who wins Saints vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Cowboys vs. Saints spread you should be all over on Sunday, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.