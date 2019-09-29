Cowboys vs. Saints odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 79-53 run

The Cowboys will try to remain undefeated and overcome their struggles in New Orleans when they face the Saints on Sunday Night Football. The Saints will be without all-time leading passer Drew Brees as he recovers from thumb surgery, but New Orleans has won five of its past six in the Superdome. The Cowboys are 3-0 after a drab 31-6 win against Miami, while the Saints used big plays to defeat the Seahawks 33-27 last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cowboys vs. Saints odds after the spread opened at three, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5, up 1.5 from the opener. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Cowboys vs. Saints picks of your own.

The model knows Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper have developed a strong rapport for Dallas, hooking up 16 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Prescott is completing 74.5 percent of his passes and has thrown for 920 yards and nine scores so far. The running game also is clicking, with workhorse Ezekiel Elliott fourth in the NFL with 289 yards despite holding out during training camp. Rookie Tony Pollard has been an effective complement, with 149 yards on 30 carries. He had 103 of those yards last week against the Dolphins, when the duo combined for 228 to become the first Cowboys pair to top 100 yards in the same game since 1998.

Dallas' defense has allowed only 44 points in its first three games, and the unit had three sacks and 11 quarterback hits while limiting the Dolphins to 283 yards last week. The Cowboys are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games as a road favorite, and the Saints are 1-7 against the number in their last eight games overall.

But just because Dallas has the firepower doesn't mean it will cover the Saints vs. Cowboys spread on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints are always tough to beat in the Superdome, where they are 14-3 over the past two-plus seasons, and they have won nine of the past 12 overall against Dallas. They are playing without all-time passing leader Brees, but backup Teddy Bridgewater is 18-12 as an NFL starter. He has a reliable target in wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is third in the league with 25 receptions for 266 yards. The Saints also will rely on running back Alvin Kamara to take the pressure off. Kamara had 92 receiving yards to go with 69 on the ground against the Seahawks and scored twice.

The Saints also are opportunistic, returning a fumble and a punt for touchdowns last week. Rookie return man Deonte Harris broke one after coaches had raved about his ability since the draft. He is also a threat as the primary kick returner and leads the NFL in punt return (107) and combined return yards (203).

