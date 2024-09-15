The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) will try to extend their impressive 16-game home regular-season winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas lost to Green Bay at home in the wild-card round last year, but it has been untouchable at home during the regular season. The Cowboys are coming off a 33-17 win over the Browns in Week 1, while the Saints had the highest point total of any team last week when they cruised to a 47-10 win over the Panthers. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2021, when the Cowboys notched a 27-17 road win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Saints odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 47. Before entering any Saints vs. Cowboys picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cowboys vs. Saints spread: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys vs. Saints over/under: 47 points

Cowboys vs. Saints money line: Cowboys -280, Saints +228

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas posted a perfect 8-0 record at home last season, covering the spread in six of those games. The Cowboys are also 6-1 in their last seven home openers, and they are coming off a 33-17 win at Cleveland as 1.5-point road underdogs. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, while six players combined for 103 rushing yards.

The Cowboys were even better defensively, forcing two turnovers and holding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to a 24 of 45 mark. Saints quarterback Derek Carr is facing a star-studded Dallas linebacker group, headlined by Micah Parsons. New Orleans is coming off a strong performance against Carolina, but the Panthers are one of the worst teams in the league and the Saints have only covered the spread once in their last seven September games.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans put on a clinic in its first game with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, setting franchise records for points in an opener (47) and consecutive scoring drives to start the season (9). Veteran quarterback Carr completed 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed three times for 73 yards.

The Saints also racked up 180 rushing yards on 37 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 110 total yards and a touchdown. New Orleans has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Dallas has only covered twice in its last six games.

