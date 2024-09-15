Cowboys vs. Saints score: Live updates, inactives, odds, where to watch, NFL live stream for NFL Week 2 game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL with 135 catches, impressed. That's why both Prescott (four years, $240 million) and Lamb (four years, $136 million) got PAID this offseason. However, Lamb needed to hold out to get his money, which slightly affected the duo's timing in Week 1 in Cleveland. Prescott linked up with Lamb on only half of their targets five catches on 10 targets, an abnormally low rate for them.
"There's a few things, I think CeeDee would say the same," Prescott said Thursday. "But some things that were probably understood were going to come up when we haven't had the time that we had [in previous years]. Maybe it's me just not trusting a little bit at the top of my throw, whatever it is. Maybe bleeding a little on a route. Some of those things just happen naturally."