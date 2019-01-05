Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, best Playoff predictions by computer model on 16-6 run

Two teams with high postseason aspirations square off on Saturday night when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The winner of Saturday's game will be one step closer to winning the 2019 Super Bowl, while the loser will see its season end in disappointment. Seattle enters Saturday having won six of its last seven games, while Dallas has taken down all but one of its last eight, so both teams have plenty of momentum. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds after the line dropped as low as one. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has seen a slight uptick, moving to 43.5 after opening at 42. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

The computer knows that after struggling to a 3-5 start, Dallas found its rhythm by shutting down the run defensively and striking a better balance offensively. The Cowboys finished with the No. 5 run defense by allowing 80 yards or less on the ground in six of their last eight games, and they did it primarily without defensive captain Sean Lee thanks to impressive play from young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Meanwhile, doubters who thought the Cowboys had overpaid by giving up a first-round draft pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper were proven wrong. In games Dallas needed to win against the Redskins, Saints and Eagles, Cooper had 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. At the same time, running back Ezekiel Elliott took on a larger role in the passing game to help make the Cowboys' offense more dynamic and difficult to stop.

But just because the red-hot Cowboys have home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the NFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

The model also knows that Seattle enters Saturday's NFC Wild Card schedule as one of the hottest teams in the league. In fact, the Seahawks have won six of their last seven and are averaging 30 points over their last eight games. Seattle is 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight.

The ground game has been Seattle's bread-and-butter this season, averaging a league-best 160 yards per game. Seattle's effective rushing attack was in full effect in its Week 3 victory over the Cowboys. Running back Chris Carson had 32 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Tyler Lockett took the top off Dallas' secondary with four receptions for 77 yards and a score. The Seahawks will look to follow that winning formula again on Saturday night against the Cowboys.

